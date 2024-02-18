Top 15 Best Teen Movies On Netflix To Add To Your Watchlist

To be a teen is one thing, and to raise one is another wholesome journey in itself. Adolescents are undergoing a crucial change in their body and mind. They form identities, ideologies, likings and dislikings. It is a period of gain, loss, love, hate, despair and self discovery. Amidst such rebellious moments, teens turn to ‘teen movies’ that can help shape their mindset and allow them to gel with pop culture.

While many of these movies come from different countries and cultures, it is interesting to see how these teen movies act as a good bonding activity for families. It allows both of them to understand each other better. Finding good teen movies can be tough, but not anymore as Netflix has some great films to add on to your next family time list. If you are wondering, whether your favorite stars and their films are here, they definitely would be as the TUDUM sound has something to offer for everyone. What are the 15 best teen movies to watch on Netflix? Read on to find out.

1.To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Year: 2018

Release Date: August 17, 2018

Genre: Romance-Comedy

Cast: Lana Condor (Lara Jean), Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), Anna Cathcart (Kitty), Israel Broussard (Josh) and others

Director: Susan Johnson

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Lara Jean is just like any other teen, shy and underconfident. In one such vulnerable moment she writes letters to her five crushes, bearing her souls to them. While she never planned to send those letters out, someone has sent them to her crushes in hope of giving her something beyond her books. But this has invited more drama than happiness. Who does she turn for help? Inspired by a novel by the same name, the film has three parts, all on Netflix and a spin off series called XO Kitty.

2.Do Revenge

Year: 2022

Release Date: September 16, 2022

Genre: Comedy-Thriller

Cast: Camila Mendes (Drea), Maya Hawke (Eleanor), Austin Abrams (Max), Talia Ryder (Gabbi), Sophie Turner (Erica) and others

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Drea is a popular girl, in love with her boyfriend but she has to take revenge as he makes her sex tape viral. Exchange student Eleanor is haunted by a rumor. The two instead of crying, take matters in their own hands and decide to torture the person who wronged them.

3.Alex Strangelove

Year: 2018

Release Date: April 14, 2018

Genre: Comedy-Romance

Cast: Daniel Doheny (Alex Truelove), Antonio Marziale (Elliott), Madeline Weinstein (Claire), Daniel Zolghadri (Dell) and others

Director: Craig Johnson

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

With a Metacritic score of 62% and 75% Google User likes, the movie is a true exploration of self discovery. Alex is a high school student who wants one thing that teens of his age die for, losing his virginity. He decides to lose it to his old friend and lover Claire. But one encounter with the charming Elliott makes Alex wonder if he actually likes Claire, and his confusions on his sexual identity begin to trouble him. If you want to watch more teen movies and shows on finding out one’s sexual orientation, do watch Love Simon, Sex Education and Never Have I Ever.

4.Candy Jar

Year: 2018

Release Date: April 27, 2018

Genre: Comedy-Romance

Cast: Helen Hunt (Kathy), Sami Gayle (Lona Skinner), Christina Hendricks (Amy Skinner), Uzo Aduba (Julia Russell) and others

Director: Ben Shelton

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Rivals Lona and Bennet are working together to win the state championship debate. They want to honor the death of their guidance counselor. They form a bond as they start falling in love. A classic rom-com, this will be a must watch to have a feel-good.

5.Mean Girls

Year: 2004

Release Date: September 3, 2004

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Cast: Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) and others

Director: Mark Waters

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Cady has joined a new public school and becomes friends with Janis and Damian. They warn Cady to avoid the group of Plastics led by Regina. Things mess up when she falls for Aaron, Regina’s ex-boyfriend.

6.#RealityHigh

Year: 2017

Release Date: September 8, 2017

Genre: Comedy-Romance

Cast: Nestra Cooper (Dani Barnes), Keith Powers (Cameron Drake), Alicia Sanz (Alexa Medina) and others

Director: Fernando Lebrija

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 40%

Dani Barnes’ has a makeover that attracts the attention of her crush Cameron. It starts a war with his ex-lover, who is a social media celebrity.

7.Work It

Year: 2020

Release Date: August 7, 2020

Genre: Comedy-Musical

Cast: Sabrina Carpenter (Quinn Ackerman), Jordan Fisher (Jake Taylor), Liza Koshy (Jasmine Hale) and others

Director: Laura Terruso

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Looking for a dance movie to give you the feels of High School Musical? Then you are at the right place. The official synopsis of the film reads as "An awkward 18-year-old achieves near-perfection by sheer hard work. She vows to transform her gawkiness through dance, and refine her skills until she competes at a competition."

8.The Kissing Booth

Year: 2018

Release Date: May 11, 2018

Genre: Comedy-Romance

Cast: Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn), Joey King (Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn) and others

Director: Vince Marcello

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 15%

Elle and Lee have a pact to do college together. Their bucket list suggests that they are not allowed to date anyone within the family. But Elle has feelings for Noah, Lee's charming elder brother who kisses her during the Kissing Booth. Do feelings spark? Do they break rules? Only time will tell.

9.All The Bright Places

Year: 2020

Release Date: February 28, 2020

Genre: Romance-Comedy

Cast: Justice Smith (Theodore Finch), Elle Fanning (Violet Markey), Felix Mallard (Roamer) and others

Director: Brett Haley

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

Violet and Theodore are two awkward students with a traumatic life. While Violet plans to end her life post her sister's death, Theo has lost interest in life long ago. When both these High School students find each other, love blossoms. Do they choose life? Find out. Based on a novel by the same name, if you are looking for a tearjerker like Fault In The Stars, this is your film.

10.The Half Of It

Year: 2020

Release Date: May 1, 2020

Genre: Romance-Comedy

Cast: Leah Lewis (Ellie Chu), Alexxis Lemire (Aster Flores), Daniel Diemer (Paul Munsky) and others

Director: Alice Wu

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

A shy Chinese-American student thinks she is straight. She helps the school jock woo the girl they both secretly adore. As both connect, they truly discover their real feelings.

11.The Perfect Date

Year: 2019

Release Date:

Genre: Comedy-Romance

Cast: Noah Centineo (Brooks Rattigan), Laura Marano (Celia Lieberman), Camila Mendes (Shelby Pace) and others

Director: Chris Nelson

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Brooks wants to make it big in college. He develops an app where a customized date is offered. The only catch is, that he is the date. Along with making money and helping girls out he also lands up developing feelings for this one girl. Would he pursue it further or continue with his work?

12.Dude

Year: 2018

Release Date: 2017 in USA

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Cast: Lucy Hale (Lily), Awkwafina (Rebecca), Alex Wolff (Noah) and others

Director: Olivia Milch

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 35%

Lily, Chloe, Amelia and Rebecca are four best friends who set out on a cannabis filled journey to cope with love and loss in the final year of High School

13.Tall Girl

Year: 2019

Release Date: September 13, 2019

Genre: Comedy-Romance

Cast: Ava Michelle (Jodi Kreyman), Sabrina Carpenter (Harper Kreyman), Griffin Gluck (Jack Dunkleman) and others

Director: Nzingha Stewart

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 38%

A meaningful offbeat story, the official synopsis of the film reads as, "When the tallest girl in high school falls for a handsome foreign exchange student, she becomes embroiled in a surprising love triangle and realizes she's far more than her insecurities about her height have led her to believe."

14.Not Another Teen Movie

Year: 2001

Release Date: December 7, 2001

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Cast: Chyler Leigh (Janey Briggs), Chris Evans (Jake Wyler), Mia Kirshner (Catherine Wyler) and others

Director: Joel Gallen

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 31%

A famous college boy takes the dare of taking the nerdiest girl to prom. He also takes the challenge of making her a prom queen But his sister and friends make it difficult for all.

15.The Last Summer

Year: 2019

Release Date: May 3, 2019

Genre: Romance-Comedy

Cast: KJ Apa (Griffin Hourigan), Maia Mitchell (Phoebe Fisher), Tyler Posey (Ricky) and others

Director: William Bindley

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29%

Two high school students battle with their future as they decide on what to do and how to do it. As college approaches and a last summer vacation remains, would the two choose love or career? Would a coming of age story prevail or a long distance romance? Similar to movies like Replaceable You and Six Years, this movie questions the notion of moving to college and growing up.