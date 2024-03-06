Cary Elwes Reveals Valuables From His Malibu Estate Are Disappearing; Says Someone Is Stealing From Him

Cary Elwes is the latest victim of celebrity robberies! The Princess Bride actor noticed valuable items, estimated to be worth $100,000, missing from his house and claimed someone was stealing from him. Upon this revelation, a source told TMZ, “because he told police a lot of valuables are missing from his home, and officers think it might be an inside job.”

Elwes is an English actor known for his roles in The Princess Bride, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights among others, he currently resides in Malibu, California, with his wife Lisa Marie Kurbikoff.

The theft is most likely an insider job

The LA County Sheriff’s Department is currently working on the case, which is believed to have taken place over several years. The cops speculate it to be the work of house staff over the years which went unnoticed until now, unlike other smash and grab celebrity robbery. Elwes didn’t realize he was being robbed until recently but immediately reported it to the police once he did.

Elwes's previous troubles

This isn’t the first time The Princess Bride actor has been caught in a vulnerable situation. In April 2022, Elwes suffered a serious rattlesnake bite that required the actor to be airlifted to seek immediate medical help.

The actor later shared his experience with a picture of the snake bite on his finger, which had turned grey from poison. Elwes thanked the LA medical staff in the post, "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at UCLA for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks," he wrote.

Other infamous celebrity robberies

Although the theft at Elwes’s house is not a smash-and-grab one, several celebrities have faced robberies up close.

Reality TV fame Kim Kardashian encountered a near death robbery where she was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewelry worth $10 million which included her $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West. The Skims founder was tied and taped by the robbers while the stole the jewels, the incident left her traumatized.

Gigi Hadid was also a victim of theft when she went to Mykonos with her sisters. The model took to social media and wrote, "Mykonos film in," before adding, "PS(A). Don't let Instagram fool you. I got robbed. I'm never going back, lol. I wouldn't recommend it. Spend your money elsewhere."