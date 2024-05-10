Chris Pines Stays Optimistic Post-Bad Reviews For His Film The Poolman; Says It Taught Him 'Resilience'

The actor is quite famous as Hollywood’s heartthrob with his roles in Princess Diaries 2 and Wonder Woman. But he always looks to widen his horizons and tap into experimental creative inclinations.

The Poolman was Pine’s brainchild, as he wrote, directed, and acted in it. Unfortunately, his experiment did not reach fruition and received bad reviews. Nevertheless, he is optimistic and grateful for the project.

Chris Pine is not wavered by bad film reviews

The Poolman scored 21 percent in ratings based on the 33 reviews released so far, including one from Rotten Tomatoes. However, according to the Star Trek actor, the experience of creating the film was a valuable one.

"The best thing to ever happen to me," he said on the Thursday episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. "A real come-to-Jesus moment for me, in terms of seeing how resilient I am," he added.

Some of the reviews were downright mean, calling the film an “inside joke” that the audience never got to get inside of. Another review called it an unfunny spoof of a neo-noir thriller with messy screenwriting and “lazy direction.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and instantly received criticism. During his podcast chat, Pine admitted that the reviews forced him to “double down on joy,” but he rewatched the film and loved it.

"After the reviews in Toronto," he said, "I was like, maybe I did just make a pile of s---. So I went back and watched it, and I was like, I f---ing love this film. I love this film so much." Pine’s reaction is a testament to one's love towards a creative project they poured their heart and soul into.

Pine reveals that he talked about the film in his therapy

No matter how headstrong, one is only human, and things can leave a nitter taste in the mouth. The Princess Diaries actor admitted that the situation did cause “hurt of the cut,” but he is working towards resilience and healing.

"In everything that feels like a setback, yes, there is the hurt of the cut, but as the scar tissue forms and the healing process happens, you do benefit from a growth in resilience," Pine said.

The Poolman is set to hit the theatres on May 10.