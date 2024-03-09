Cillian Murphy For James Bond? Pierce Brosnan Thinks He Will Be Great In 'His Majesty's Secret Service'

Will Cillian Murphy be the new 007? The OG James Bond Pierce Brosnan seems to think so! The Mama Mia actor told BBC that Cillian Murphy would be Magnificient in the role. "Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service," he said.

The Oppenheimer star, 47, was asked whether he’d like to play the iconic spy, to which he replied, “No. I think I'm a bit old for that.” Brosnan was the leading man in all James Bond movies between 1995 and 2002 and has been acclaimed for his performances and dashing looks

Brosnan looks back on his career

At the Oscar Wilde Awards, the former James Bond actor suggested Murphy as the ideal choice for future 007. Brosnan, Molly Shannon, and visual effects supervisor Richie Baneham were honored at the event. The Mrs Doubtfire star received the honor in presence of his wife of 20 years, Keely Shay Brosnan.

The actor looked back at his more than four decades-long acting career. Brosnan shared, "I have been an actor all my life. I have been an actor since I was 18. I came here to America in 1982. I dropped in on a wing and a prayer, and I got very lucky."

Looking back at his struggling days, he said, "I borrowed 2,000 pounds from a bank manager in Wimbledon, and said I had a job here in America. I hopped on Freddie Laker. I think the tickets cost a hundred quid, and you bring your own sandwiches."

Pierce Brosnan’s decades-long acting career

The GoldenEye star started his acting career as Remington Steele. In the speech, the actor also mentioned the time he got his first gig: "I drove over Laurel Canyon and to my very first interview in 1982. And they were looking for Remington Steele. They said, 'Yes.' I said, 'Yes.' I got extremely lucky."

That was followed by the iconic movie Mrs Doubtfire and the James Bond series. The actor made his 007 debut with GoldenEye and went on to star in Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, 1999's The World Is Not Enough and 2002's Die Another Day.

Who will be the next James Bond?

After Brosnan, the role was passed to Daniel Craig, who had done five films as 007, but now it’s time to pass on the torch! Fans have been speculating about who could be a great fit for the iconic role. Rumors suggest that Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are top choices.

Unfortunately, Cillian Murphy is unwilling to commit to this role and says he is too “old” for it. The Oppenheimer star was also present at the Oscar Wilde Awards, where he bumped into Brosnan. The former called the 70-year-old actor "a lovely man," whom he admired in Remington Steele.

