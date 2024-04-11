‘Thanking My Lucky Stars’: Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Keely Shaye Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Husband On 30th Anniversary

On Instagram, Keely, 60, shared the event that changed her life on April 9 while commemorating the 30th anniversary of their first encounter at a party in Mexico. “I had a lucky day on 4/8/94. How could I have known [sic] that my destiny would alter irrevocably as I turned the corner into your life?” She wrote this next to several old pictures of the pair.

Pierce loves to grow old with Keely

“Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share three decades later,” Keely said. “Happy Thirty Years! @piercebrosnanofficial. On love’s wings, time flies.”

The 70-year-old actor wrote a heartfelt message for his spouse in the post’s comments: “Thank God for you, my dear Keely; you have given me wings to fly.” I adore you very much.” Additionally, the pair received congrats and well-wishes from several of their celebrity acquaintances, such as Linda Thompson, Rosanna Arquette, and Jane Seymour.

In an interview from 2021 with PEOPLE, Keely talked about her initial thoughts of Pierce on that fateful day in Mexico. She described him as intriguing. “Everyone would instantly be drawn to someone who is tall, dark, and attractive. There was a playful twinkle in his eyes. I was like, “Whoa! Wow!” When Keely and Pierce went on their first date a few days later, she recalled sitting “under the stars” and holding Pierce’s hand while they “talked until 3 in the morning. I can see why women find him attractive; he’s handsome. At the time, she told PEOPLE, “He really likes and appreciates women.”

Pierce discussed the couple’s 22-year marriage in December, calling it a “spiritual journey.” After being married in August 2001, the couple welcomed their two boys, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, into their family. We have a great deal in common. We really adore each other,” Pierce said to Fox News when asked how they’ve maintained their relationship for so long. “And we’ve been down the road, and we’ve seen many hardships as families do, as we all do.”

“But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey,” he said about Keely. “To see one another’s changes, be it in the waist or the hair. However, it’s the love that exists within.”

Pierce also thanked his wife for helping him pursue his Hollywood career, which has frequently required him to spend extended amounts of time away from home on movie sets. “She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor — [she] always has,” he told Fox News.

Keely and Pierce’s relationship

“Keely works as a reporter and journalist. She is a self-employed artist. She has also created a family for our sons as a woman,” he continued, praising her for being a devoted mother to their kids.

Pierce’s first marriage ended tragically in 1991 when her actress husband, James Bond star Cassandra Harris, died of ovarian cancer. Three years later, at a party in Mexico, he and Keely—a journalist at the time—met. She was meant to be interviewing Ted Danson, star of The Good Place and Cheers. But Pierce had her completely enthralled within moments. A few days later, they went on their first date, where they “sat down under the stars and he held my hand.” Overhead, we could see fireworks and hear Kenny Loggins singing. We conversed till three in the morning.”

“My wonderful marriage tragically ended, but I was fortunate enough to find love once again. It was meant to be that we would meet. In January 2018, Brosnan told Closer, “I thank God for her every day. I become faint when Keely looks at me. I adore her vigor and fire. Her strength is something I could not survive without.

“I understand why women find him sexy because he is appealing,” she continued. “He really likes and appreciates women.” They were married in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Ireland, and they have two sons: Dylan, who is currently 27 years old, and Paris, who is currently 23. Like their parents, both of them have dabbled in modeling, painting, filmmaking, and other creative endeavors.

