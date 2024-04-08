CMT Music Awards 2024: Ashley Cooke Wins Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year

The fan-voted country music awards show aired live from Texas on CBS and was streamed on Paramount+. It was sure an eventful night. This year's show included a star-studded list of performers including Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson as well as Kelsea Ballerini, who hosted the show. The 2024 CMT Music Awards saw of the biggest talents in country music taking home their awards, including American singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke, who won Breakthrough Female Video of The Year.

Ashley Cooke wins Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Ashley Cooke secured the trophy for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. She won for her video for Your Place, which is also her current single at country radio. "I'm just taking a moment to soak this in because I have dreamed of winning an award like a CMT Award for so long," the budding country artist told the crowd, holding her trophy high. "This is my very first CMT Award and award in general so thank you so much," she added.

CONGRATULATIONS to our 2024 #CMTAwards Breakthrough Female Video of the Year Winner: @theashleycooke!! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/V1mCuJJUDJ — CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024

Cooke took home the win over several stellar videos. The category included Anne Wilson with Rain in the Rearview, Brittney Spencer and Bigger Than the Song and Tigerlily Gold for Shoot Tequila.

Your Place was released on December 11, 2023 as the lead single from her second studio album Shot in the Dark. Cooke co-wrote the song with Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell and it was produced by Jimmy Robbins. Cooke was the recipient of iHeartRadio's On the Verge program.

Directed by ACM award-winner Justin Clough, the video captures the essence of the song’s raw emotions, showcasing Cooke’s autobiographical journey of moving forward and reclaiming her independence after a toxic breakup.

Your Place is a breakup song, which Cooke explained in an interview with Country Now magazine, is "a stand against cheating exes everywhere" with what was described an "empowering breakup anthem" that was "riddled with confidence." Fans caught on to the song when Cooke began sharing the song through social media platforms, and later released it on her debut album, Shot In the Dark.

Cooke recalled her experiences with a past boyfriend whom she had learned had cheated on her. Despite breaking off the relationship and making it clear she was moving on, he kept pestering her about maybe getting back together.

A brief about Ashley Cooke's career

Ashley Cooke, born June 12, 1997, is an American country music singer-songwriter from Parkland, Florida signed to Big Loud.

Cooke independently released Already Drank That Beer on April 1, 2022. It featured Cooke's debut single, Never Til Now, a duet with Brett Young, which was released in May 2022 and promoted by Big Loud who she inked a recording contract with. It peaked at number 49 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Shot in the Dark, Cooke's 24-track second studio and major label debut album, was released on July 21, 2023, via Big Loud. It reprises Cooke's debut single Never Til Now and also features new collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Nate Smith, and Jackson Dean. Your Place was released on December 11, 2023, as the album's lead single, and Cooke was the recipient of iHeartRadio's On the Verge program.

