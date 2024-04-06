Who Are the Six Video of the Year Nominees at CMT Music Awards 2024? Find Out

The CMT Music Awards 2024 promises to be an exciting evening packed with entertainment at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kelsea Ballerini will be the charming host, and we can expect incredible performances from renowned artists like Shoot Tequila, Human, and many others. Curious to know who the top six nominees are for the Video of the Year category? Let's find out!

Who are the nominees for the Video of the Year category?

There are 14 first-time nominees this year, including singers who are new to the country genre like Amber Riley, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, and Hozier. The final nominees will be selected from another round of voting on April 7, 2024. Who are the nominees for video of the year, as per the CMT Awards official list?

Video of the Year:

Ashley McBryde - "Light on in the Kitchen"

Cody Johnson - "The Painter"

HARDY - "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor"

Kelsea Ballerini - "IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)"

Lainey Wilson - "Watermelon Moonshine"

Female Video of the Year:

Ashley McBryde - "Light on in the Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett - "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini - "Penthouse"

Lainey Wilson - "Watermelon Moonshine"

Megan Moroney - "I'm Not Pretty"

Reba McEntire - "Seven Minutes in Heaven"

Male Video of the Year:

Bailey Zimmerman - "Religiously"

Cody Johnson - "The Painter"

HARDY - "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis - "Next Thing You Know"

Luke Combs - "Fast Car (Official Live Video)"

Morgan Wallen "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)"

Duo/Group Video of the Year:

Brothers Osborne - "Nobody's Nobody"

Dan + Shay - "Save Me the Trouble"

Old Dominion - "Memory Lane"

Parmalee - "Girl in Mine"

The War And Treaty - "Have You a Heart"

Tigirlily Gold - "Shoot Tequila"

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - "That's Why We Fight"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan - "Cowboys and Plowboys"

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block - "You, Me and Whiskey"

Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - "More Than Friends"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - "Nothing Compares to You"

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney - "Can't Break Up Now"

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, presented by Walt Disney World:

Anne Wilson - "Rain in the Rearview"

Ashley Cooke - "your place"

Brittney Spencer - "Bigger Than the Song"

Tigirlily Gold - "Shoot Tequila"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Chayce Beckham - "23"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Warren Zeiders - "Pretty Little Poison"

Zach Bryan - "Oklahoma Smokeshow"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Amber Riley - "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - "Nothing But a Good Time" (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson - "Human" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley - "Drunk on a Plane" (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking ‘Bout You" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier and Maren Morris - "Take Me to Church" (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini - "IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War and Treaty - "On My Own" (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Chase Rice - "Goodnight Nancy" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott - "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney - "I'm Not Pretty" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith - "Whiskey on You" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery - "It Matters to Her" (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Year to Be Young 1994" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows - "I Know It Will Never End" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

As the show is set to air on CBS, and also available to be streamed via Paramount+, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

