Matt Damon Held Chris Hemsworth's Hand While Getting Tattooed As Their Wives Watched; Details Inside

Chris Hemsworth supports Matt Damon during a recent tattoo appointment by holding his hand through the discomfort, showing solidarity. Accompanied by their spouses, the pair had their tattoos inked next to one another in Los Angeles. Damon's new tattoo is a noteworthy addition to his collection, while Pataky's celestial piece and Hemsworth's linework were also on display at the small party, which was documented on Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth stands by Matt Damon during tattoo experience, inked by artist Trudy Lines

Matt Damon brought the Thor star with him to his tattoo appointment earlier this month so that he could hold his hand and rub his head, as getting inked can be quite painful. The actor's wife, Luciana Damon, and Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, were also present to support him while Bang Bang tattoo artist Trudy Lines inked his arm.

The artist, whose real name is Corina Weikl, shared a carousel of images from the tattoo outing on Instagram, revealing that Pataky and Hemsworth also received tattoos. The event took place at a beautiful location overlooking Southern California in Los Angeles.

In the carousel, Hemsworth showed off his linework on his arm, while Pataky displayed a delicate celestial piece on the top of her hand. Damon received his tattoo on his bicep while lying on the table next to an infinity pool overlooking the scenery.

"Pre-game hangs before the Oscars with @chrishemsworth @elsapataky #mattdamon @dameluce I love my job. Thank you for being so great @chrishemsworth & @elsapataky," the artist wrote in the caption.

Corina Weikl, the tattoo artist, is an entrepreneur and environmentalist who has been a professional tattoo artist since 2012. She is currently considered one of the most well-known tattoo artists worldwide.

Matt Damon’s tattoo journey, inked by artist Winterstone

The Good Will Hunting actor's latest tattoo complements his "Nomad" design, which he received from renowned tattoo artist Daniel Winter, also known as Winterstone, last year.

Matt Damon dedicated the Nomad tattoo to his father.

Artist Winter shared the moment on Instagram, writing, "The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father. We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also Says DAMON backwards! Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning!"

Perhaps the most amazing aspect for both men was that Damon took up the tattoo gun and inked Winter back.

"And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot!" Winter wrote.

Daniel Winter is a popular tattoo artist known globally in Hollywood for his focus on delicate fine-line and minimalistic pieces.

The Jason Bourne actor also has tattoos of his daughters' names — Stella, 13, Gia, 15, Isabella, 17, and Alexia, 25. Additionally, he has a tattoo of "Lucy" for his wife.

