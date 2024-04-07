Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig Receives 'Five-Timers' Jacket From Ryan Gosling; Deets Inside

Kristen Wiig, 50, who is a former cast member of Saturday Night Live appeared in its recent episode. Since her time on SNL, Wiig has delivered impeccable performances throughout her SNL journey. With her perfect comic timings and dialogue deliveries, she made the experiences of the audience very entertaining.

The Bridesmaids star’s recent appearance on SNL included many guests. During her monologue, she was joined by Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, John Hamm, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and Martin Short.

Wiig in her monologue said’ “I am so happy to be back, and I am so excited because it is my fifth time hosting, so I am officially in the five-timers club.”

What happened during Kristen Wiig’s monologue?

Wiig, in her monologue, shared how excited she was to join the five-timer’s club and to receive the jacket. During her monologue, she gets interrupted by Paul Rudd, an actual SNL five-timer, sitting in the audience wearing the five-timer jacket.

Rudd asked if he could be a part of the five-timer club-related sketch and see the script. To which Wiig informed him, that there was no such sketch planned. Hearing this, Rudd seemed sad and sat down.

Shortly after Matt Damon, sitting in the audience expressed to Wiig that he grew up watching her on the show. He also wore the jacket despite only being a two-timer. On this, he explained, “Yeah, but Lorne (Michaels) said the first time I hosted was so good it counted for three.” He further said “And then, the second time, was not quite as well but that only counted for two. But by my math, that’s five baby.”

Kristen Wiig finally gets honored with the ‘Five-Timer’ jacket

Seeing the jacket lose its significance by being worn by non-five-timers, Kristen Wiig in the episode, seemingly disappointed asks Lorne Michaels, “What is going on here?”. She further says, “I mean, I was really excited about being in the five-timers club. Now it just seems that it’s not even that special.”

Michaels appears with John Hamm, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and Martin Short at the edge of the stage. All the stars who appeared alongside Michaels, weren't five- timers, but they still wore the jacket. It was revealed that all of them together hosted SNL five times, which earned them the jacket.

After Matt Damon’s failed attempt to console Wigg, all the hosts come together and join her on stage and sing to uplift her mood. Later on, Ryan Gosling makes his cameo asking Michaels, “Are you sure?”. He continues, “I mean, I haven’t even hosted three times yet.”

He then joins the stage to honor Wigg with the jacket, he helps her wear it and Wiig is seen flaunting it at the end of this star-studded sketch.

