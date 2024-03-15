What Would Minnie Driver Have Said To Her Younger Self After Going Through Matt Damon’s Heartbreak?

In an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Minnie Driver talked candidly about her difficult time after splitting from Matt Damon in 1998. The 42-year-old host of The Jennifer Hudson Show said, “It made a lot of headlines,” in response to Driver’s remark about her dejected look when the Instagram account Movie Shmood posted a vintage image of Damon and Ben Affleck accepting the Best Original Screenplay prize for Good Will Hunting in 1998.

Minnie Driver reflects on her relationship with Matt Damon

“Honey, it’s cool, you can celebrate, and life is going to be great and beautiful and hard and amazing,” is what I wish I could have told her. The Driver said she would share with her the advice she would give her 25-year-old self. “You’ll fall in love again; everything will work out.” The actress, who was 25 then, looked melancholy in the video uploaded in October as Damon and Affleck made their acceptance speeches, with the caption, “My face.”

In response to a fan who commented, “Minnie looks so sad,” she also said that Damon had “ended our relationship a few weeks before” and that she “was at the Oscars with his new girlfriend.” This explained why she was unhappy. “I was devastated,” Driver, who played Skylar in the film Good Will Hunting, added. “Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us and this wonderful film!”

Advertisement

Driver said to Hudson, “My little face,” as she glanced at a photo of her look from the Oscar moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She also said she wanted “to wrap my arms around that young woman and hug her and go, ‘It’s all going to be fine honey, don’t worry.” The actor competing for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars said, “We’d broken up, I was nominated, he was nominated. I was devastated to learn he had a new girlfriend. I think anyone who has been heartbroken can understand,” she continued. It’s like the last thing you want is for everyone to be privy to that, and it was so public.”

The Beekeeper star went on, “So when I commented, it was just I saw the clip, I hadn’t seen the clip before. I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen it. My face had never been seen by me. The moment they won and cut to me because there was a camera right in the face right in the face of the poor young 25-year-old girl, who’s about to burst into tears.”

Damon and Driver’s relationship

Before the Academy Awards, Damon had made his split from Driver known in public when appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show. “I spent some time dating Minnie, but our relationship isn’t longer serious. All we are is close buddies. I adore her so much,” he declared to Winfrey. “I’m very concerned about her. We really do care about one another. It wasn’t intended to be; if it wasn’t intended to be, it never was.”

“Unfortunately, Matt went on Oprah; it seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate,” Driver stated in a 1998 interview with the Los Angeles Times.” Naturally, he had been occupied a month earlier on David Letterman, announcing his love for me.” In May 2022, Driver acknowledged that although she wasn’t in contact with Damon, she still respected him during an episode of the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast.

“We may not be friends, but I have a great deal of love for him since we went through this together—well, it was a turning moment in my life,” she remarked. Driver and Damon got together in 1997 while the film was being filmed, and they dated for a year before breaking up right before the Oscars.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did Cillian Murphy say about Matt Damon's 'Worst Dinner Companion' Remarks?