'He Was Really Clever': Cillian Murphy's Former Teacher Reveals How Oppenheimer Star Was Like At School

Every star has a tale, this one is about the one who recently won his first Oscar. Cillian Murphy, who is hailed for his many roles but just last week, won the award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, has had a great mentor who was also a wise guide in his initial years.

Here’s a story of how the star started his journey, through the words of his drama teacher.

Cillian Murphy’s Drama Teacher

The 28 Days Later actor started his career in his hometown, in the city of Cork, Ireland. Pat Kiernan was the first director he worked with and was also a drama teacher to him. Cillian Murphy got his first break when he was in secondary school and took part in a drama by the Corcadorca Theatre Company.

Remembering the childhood actor, Kiernan stated Murphy was initially highly engrossed with his band Sons of Mister Green Geneshe and was doing well in it.

During an interview with the Times, Kiernan remembered, “He’d say, ‘Man, it’s great what you’re doing, I’d love to be involved.’”

The teacher and the Dark Knight Rises actor have been in touch throughout these years. Talking about their once-held conversation, the teacher recalled how Murphy was inspired by a production of A Clockwork Orange.

“It was a really exciting piece of theatre and Cillian has told me [in later years] that it blew his mind and made him want to be an actor,” Kiernan recalled of his student.

In 1996, when Murphy was in his 20s, Kiernan cast him in Disco Pigs. Remembering his talents, the teacher stated, “Cillian is really smart. Even at that age, he was really clever and capable of inhabiting a character. What’s more, it was clear early on just how hard-working he was. Even back then, he was practical in his approach to work. He believed it needed to be researched, and thought about, and he needed time to construct what he was doing. He seems to be applying all of this still.”

Cillian Murphy in his Oscar-Winning Role

The Inception actor, who is used to working with acclaimed directors such as Christopher Nolan won the Oscar for Best Actor, this year for his role in the movie Oppenheimer.

This was the first time he had won the award for his novel portrayal of the physicist. The movie, in total, has won 7 awards, including Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Picture and more.

The movie talks about the creation of the nuclear bomb and depicts the beginning of the atomic age. It is a well-versed courtroom drama that won everyone's heart. Oppenheimer has the best and a huge star-studded cast which includes, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Josh Peck, and many well-versed names.

