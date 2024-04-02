Colin Farrell REVEALS How Penguin’s Role In Batman Took Away His Ownership Over Character: DETAILS

Penguin and Batman’s showdown will always remain close to our hearts. The quirky and sassy Penguin, was one of the best gray characters in the Batman universe. Right from the comics to the animated shows, Penguin was one of the strongest villains of Batman. Interestingly after Joker, Colin Farrell’s role as Penguin is what people remember when they think of the greatest villains of the Batman franchise. However, was the role played so well by 47-year-old Colin, that a Max exclusive show will happen? Find out.

Will Max create a show about Penguin from Batman?

After the film’s debut in theaters, Max has ordered a web series starring Penguin. Cassie DiLaura was happy about how Batman is turning out to be. She reveals how it took a lot for Colin Farrell to transform into the curt and cold character of Penguin. The character is also called Oswald Cobblepot and made its presence in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Farrell reveals to Entertainment Tonight stating, "I have never had such less ownership for a character that I've played than this one," and added, "Like, straight-up, 'cause this show wouldn't exist if it weren't for Mike Marino creating the visage of that fella." Marino is the makeup artist who gave Penguin the look he is known for. It is interesting to note that co-star Jeffrey Wright who played Lt. James Gordon also failed to recognise Colin. Wright spoke to ET in March 2023, where he said, "We were like, 'Where’s Colin?'" Paul Dano who played Riddler thus felt jealous as it turned out to be “good”. But Colin is not obsessed with his character. Instead he is always busy hyping up his co-stars.

What is The Penguin teaser all about?

The HBO Max teaser of The Penguin will take your breath away. Classic Colin as a gangster, and the fights, along with the underground buildup is already gaining attention. Cobblepot narrates, "When I was a kid, there was a gangster, real old-school type. Rex Calabrese. He was a big deal. He helped people. He saw you on the street, he'd call out to you," and adds, "When I was 14 or something, he has a heart attack and dies, still holding a cigar. In my neighborhood, they throw a parade in his honor. A friggin' parade. It wasn't fancy, but it was a gesture, a show of love, of what he meant. Can you imagine to be remembered like that?" The official synopsis of this crime-drama is, “The transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster.” The show is set to come out on HBO Max around Fall. While we wait to see what this show has in store for Colin Farrell, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

