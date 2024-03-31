Colin Farrell Picks His Favorite Batman From Movie Franchise; Gives Top Spot To Heath Ledger's Joker

Colin Farrell, a celebrated actor who played the Penguin in The Batman released in 2022 shared his favorite character portrayals of the Joker and Batman in a recent interview with MovieWeb. While promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Sugar, Farrell revealed that The Batman starrer Robert Pattinson is not his favorite depiction from this movie universe.

Colin Farrell’s Take On The Joker Played By Heath Ledger

Farrell,47, shared his favorite Batman characters. The top spot was taken by none other than the legendary Heath Ledger, who portrayed Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight released in 2008.

The In Bruges star, with a smile, said, “I mean, Heath. Heath takes it, you know.” He went on to speak about other characters from the same movie universe. He continued,” I don't want to sit on the fence, but I’ve enjoyed so many of them. I love Jack [Nicholson] as well as the Joker. And these characters of lore are so well-designed initially that they just withstand.”

Farrell further added. “It was like, Christian Bale was asked a question, I saw once, about the new Batman that was coming and about Robert playing the Batman, and Christian said something along the lines of, and I paraphrase, that these characters, they survive and they invite multiple interpretations.”

Colin Farrell’s admiration for Michael Keaton starrer Batman

Farell was unable to choose which on-screen Batman he preferred. But in the end, he confessed to having “a soft spot for Michael Keaton." He explained that it was "because I was like, maybe 10 or 11 or 12 when I saw that, and I was just obsessed with it, you know?”

The actor also revealed that he loved The Penguin previously portrayed by Danny DeVito. He said, “I grew up watching Tim Burton’s films," adding,“ But I go back with the show as well, to Adam West and Burgess Meredith, the first Penguin I ever Saw.”

Meanwhile, the Academy Award nominee, Farrell, will be seen in the upcoming Max’s original series The Penguin alongside Cristin Milioti which is set to release during the Fall of this year. The Penguin will be an eight-episode limited series, the official teaser was released on YouTube on March 22.

