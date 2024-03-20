'Would Be An Honor': Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Thoughts On Playing Batman In DCU Nearly Two Decades After Losing Role

Jake Gyllenhaal, the talented actor known for his roles in various movies, recently expressed his feelings about possibly playing Batman in the DC Universe (DCU). Despite losing the role to Christian Bale years ago. Gyllenhaal still finds the idea of becoming the Caped Crusader an honor. Let’s delve into Gyllenhaal’s thoughts on stepping into the iconic role of Batman and how he sees it as a classic opportunity.

Dreaming of Batman

Jake Gyllenhaal, admired for his acting prowess, revealed his admiration for the role of Batman in a recent interview. Speaking to Screen Rant at an event for his new movie, Road House, he mentioned that roles like Batman are classics and it would be an honor to play the DC hero.

In response to the question about his interest in playing Batman, Gyllenhaal reflected on the significance of stepping into the shoes of such an iconic character. “Oh, man. That’s classic. It’s would be an honor,” he said while talking about his new movie Road Hou He acknowledged the challenge of following in the footsteps of other incredible actors who have portrayed Batman in the past. Despite the intimidation, he emphasized that roles like Batman are timeless classics that any actor would be honored to take on.

ALSO READ: undefined

Advertisement

Past Superhero considerations

Jake Gyllenhaal has come close to landing major superhero roles in the past, including Batman and Spider-Man. While he eventually joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the villain Mysterio in the Spider-Man franchise, he has yet to portray a superhero himself. With the opportunity to play Batman now available, Gyllenhaal could potentially lead the DC Universe (DCU) in the Dark Knight.

“Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which to me, actually, when I think about it, I’m going to play lago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that”

The discussion around Gyllenhaal’s potential involvement with Batman comes amid announcements about the upcoming DCU movie, The Brave and the Bold. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film promises a fresh take on the Dark Knight’s story.

ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal Share a Behind The Scenes Pictures Of His Transformation For Road House; See Here

Age and story setup

Despite being 43 years old, slightly older than other actors in superhero roles, Gyllenhaal’s age could work to his advantage for the story setup of The Brave and the Bold. The movie is set to explore Bruce Wayne’s discovery of his young son, Damian Wayne, and the involvement of other members of the Bat Family. Gyllenhaal’s age could lend credibility to his portrayal of an experienced Batman leading a team of heroes in the DCU.

ALSO READ: 15 Must-Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Movies: From Nightcrawler to Prisoners