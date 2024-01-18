10 Best movies on Netflix in Hindi dubbed: The Pursuit of Happyness, Murder Mystery to Enola Holmes, and more

When it comes to the best movies on Netflix in Hindi dubbed, the global streaming powerhouse continuously expands its library by adding numerous films from various languages every week. From original productions to exclusive releases and the newest blockbuster hits, there's a vast selection of films to choose from. This makes the decision of what to watch a challenging task. Therefore, to make it easier for you, we have curated a list of the best Hindi dubbed movies on Netflix that you'd love to watch. Thank us later!

10 Best Hindi dubbed movies on Netflix that you don’t want to miss out on

1. Extraction 2 (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min

2 hours 3 min IMDB Rating: 7 /10

7 /10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko

Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko Director: Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave Year of release: 2023

Extraction 2 narrates the tale of commando Tyler Rake, who, having returned from the brink of death, undertakes a perilous mission to rescue the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster. It stands as one of the finest Hollywood movies released in 2023 that are available in Hindi dubbed version on Netflix.

2. Nowhere (2023)

Advertisement

Running Time: 1 hour 49 min

1 hour 49 min IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama /Thriller

Drama /Thriller Movie Star Cast: Anna Castillo, Tamar Novas, Victoria Teijiro

Anna Castillo, Tamar Novas, Victoria Teijiro Director: Albert Pintó

Albert Pintó Year of release: 2023

Nowhere unfolds the gripping story of Mia, who, fleeing a totalitarian country, finds herself in a life-or-death struggle when a violent storm knocks the container she's been hiding in overboard. Trapped and pregnant, Mia must navigate the challenges of giving birth in these dire circumstances and fight for both her own life and the survival of her newborn.

3. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 min

2 hours 11 min IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Year of release: 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is the follow-up to the 1986 release Top Gun. Three decades later, Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, remains at the forefront of naval aviation, continuously pushing boundaries. However, he is compelled to face his past when entrusted with leading TOP GUN's elite graduates on a mission that demands the highest sacrifice from its chosen pilots. Headlined by Tom Cruise, its one of the best movies on Netflix in Hindi dubbed 2022. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

4. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Running Time: 1 hour 57 min

1 hour 57 min IMDB Rating: 8 /10

8 /10 Movie Genre: Drama/Inspirational

Drama/Inspirational Movie Star Cast: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Howe

Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Howe Director: Gabriele Muccino

Gabriele Muccino Year of release: 2006

When discussing the best Hindi dubbed movies on Netflix, The Pursuit of Happyness is a real gem. Will Smith nails it in this touching, true story about Chris Gardner hustling through tough times with his son. It's all about resilience and the pursuit of a better life. Truly a must-watch for an inspiring, feel-good vibe.

Advertisement

5. The Batman (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 56 min

2 hours 56 min IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Robert Pattison, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright

Robert Pattison, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright Director: Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves Written By : Matt Reeves, Peter Craig

: Matt Reeves, Peter Craig Year of release: 2022

Haven't found the best Netflix movies Hindi-dubbed yet? Dive into The Batman, where the caped crusader faces a sadistic serial killer targeting Gotham's political figures. As Batman unravels the city's corruption, he's compelled to question his family's role.

6. Jurassic World (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 4 min

2 hours 4 min IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Movie Star Cast: Chris Patt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson, Ty Simpkins

Chris Patt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson, Ty Simpkins Director: Colin Trevorrow

Colin Trevorrow Year of release: 2015

Jurassic World unfolds a thrilling tale as a genetically-engineered dinosaur wreaks havoc in a theme park, turning a dream visit into a nightmare. An ex-military animal expert takes charge to save the day. This one of the best Netflix Hindi-dubbed movies promises an adrenaline-pumping experience.

7. Murder Mystery (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 37 min

1 hour 37 min IMDB Rating: 6 /10

6 /10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Mystery/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Adeel Akhtar

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Adeel Akhtar Director: Kyle Newacheck

Kyle Newacheck Year of release: 2019

In Murder Mystery, a New York cop and his wife embark on a European vacation to reignite their marital flame. A chance meeting takes a sinister turn as they get framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. Starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Luke Evans, this Hindi-dubbed Netflix movie promises unexpected twists and laughs.

8. The Call (2020)

Advertisement

Running Time: 1 hour 52 min

1 hour 52 min IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Mystery

Horror/Mystery Movie Star Cast: Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Min-ha, Lee EI, Park Ho-san

Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Min-ha, Lee EI, Park Ho-san Director: Lee Chung-hyeon

Lee Chung-hyeon Written By : Lee Chung-hyeon

: Lee Chung-hyeon Year of release: 2020

The Call, a Korean film, unfolds a gripping tale where two women, connected by a phone, exist 20 years apart in the same home. A serial killer's actions jeopardize one woman's past and life, as the other attempts to alter her own destiny. This intriguing story makes it one of the finest Korean movies on Netflix that are Hindi dubbed!

9. Enola Holmes (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min

2 hours 3 min IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Crime

Mystery/Crime Movie Star Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter

Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter Director: Harry Bradbeer

Harry Bradbeer Year of release: 2020

Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, is a lively and heartwarming adventure that introduces the main character. It keeps the cleverness, exciting scenes, and mystery we expect from a Sherlock Holmes story. Yet, it goes beyond the usual whodunnit. Easily one of the best Hindi dubbed movies on Netflix.

10. Fractured (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 40 min

1 hour 40 min IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Lucy Capri, Lauren Cochrane

Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Lucy Capri, Lauren Cochrane Director: Brad Anderson

Brad Anderson Written By : Alan B. McElroy

: Alan B. McElroy Year of release: 2019

This thriller on Netflix, available in Hindi, stands out among the best. The story unfolds when a man's wife and daughter vanish from the hospital. This prompted him to embark on a search and rescue mission. One of the better Netflix Hindi movies that will keep you hooked from start to end!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Best Hindi dubbed animated movies on Netflix: Princess Mononke, My Neighbour Totoro, Ponyo and more