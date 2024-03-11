Academy Awards 2024: Former Batman Villains Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny DeVito Hilariously Mock Michael Keaton From Oscars Stage

The 2024 Oscars made everyone laugh with many hilarious jokes, one amongst them was when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito went on stage to present the awards.

Mocking Michael Keaton, as the old Batman villains, the two stars won the audience's hearts. Let's read how the two made jokes about Batman from Tim Burton's movie.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito mock Michael Keaton at the 2024 Oscars

While presenting the Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing awards, former Batman villains Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito teamed up as if they were actually going against Batman.

Although the True Lies actor portrayed a villain against George Clooney's Batman as Mr. Freeze in Batman and Robin, and the Jumanji actor had been cast as Penguin in Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns, the two actors mocked only Michael Keaton during this year's Oscars.

The audience was heard laughing hilariously when DeVito said, "Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason."

He further said, "We've both tried to kill Batman!"

Joining him in his jokes, Schwarzenegger stated his villain was beaten by Batman using his only weakness against him, which was Mr. Freeze's love for his deceased wife.

Further on stage, the Penguin actor exclaimed, "Oh. He threw me out a window! There he is. He's right here. He's right there. Look!"

He was pointing toward The Founder actor.

In a villainous voice, Arnold Schwarzenegger added, "You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here."

During their short skit, DeVito further yelled, "We'll see you after the Governor's Ball, pal!"

The duo presented the Best Visual Effects award to Godzilla Minus One, while Oppenheimer won Best Film Editing. The funny pair reminded the audience of their 1988 movie, Twins.

Michael Keaton as the Batman

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star portrayed the role of Batman in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns. The two movies were released in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

Keaton starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman and Christopher Walken's Mayor of Gotham City in Batman Returns.

Just last year, the star reprised his role for the DC movie The Flash, where he appeared alongside Ezra Miller's Flash and Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

According to The Flash director Andy Muschietti, "When [Keaton] arrived on the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything."

This left the American Assassin actor speechless for a few minutes. During an interview with IGN, Muschietti further stated, "He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while. I didn't want to interrupt him. I just wanted him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there."

During the 96th Academy Awards, Michael Keaton also presented the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling alongside his Beetlejuice co-star, Catherine O'Hara. As they took the stage, fans experienced an "iconic" moment, thanks to the movie's soundtrack playing in the background.

