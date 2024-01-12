Top 10 best movie villains of all time, ranked!

No true cinema lover can deny the impact and significance of villains in making cinema extra ordinary. Heroes wouldn't be heroes without villains. It is the villain that propels the heroes to take the spotlight and put their capes and uniforms and swords and shields to use. The more malevolent the villain, the more heroic the protagonist appears. Villains are as much the core of a story as the heroes are. So, here's looking at the top 10 villains of all time who made our heroes the heroes they are today. Don't mind us, we may have preferred some of them over the heroes themselves. Let the countdown begin.

10. Michael Myers (Halloween Series)

Michael Myers, the main antagonist of the Halloween series is one of the most iconic anti-heroes to ever exist. He is emotionless, demonic, and knife-wielding. After murdering his elder sister on Halloween when he was just six, Myers can't get enough of manslaughtering people. Every Halloween he sets out on a quest to murder people in his locality of Haddonfield, Illinois. What makes Michael Myers even more eerie is that there is no backstory to his actions. Michael Myers made a debut in 1978 in director John Carpenter’s Halloween and has ever since continued his murder streak.

9. Amy Dunne (Gone Girl)

When evil meets intelligence it creates a deadly combination. In the case of Amy Dunne, the subject of the said deadly combination happens to be her husband Nick Dunne. Amy is smart, cunning, manipulating, and deceitful. She forges her own disappearance and murder and carefully plants evidence to frame her husband for the same. Rosamund Pike as Amy is an absolute nightmare for Ben Affleck’s character Nick Dunne in Gone Girl. “When a woman seeks revenge, the devil sits back and takes notes,” and Amy Dunne just happens to justify the above statement.

8. Damien (The Omen series)

Damien Thorn, the adopted son of an American diplomat Robert Thorn is an antichrist and the main antagonist of the Omen series which involves four films. Damien aspires to take over the world and revert it to Satanism and for that, he employs murder, infanticide, familicide, emotional torture and any and all sort of power abuse.

7. Emperor Palpatine (Star Wars Franchise)

Emperor Palpatine, the Dark Lord of Sith, hides his evil demeanor behind the facade of a politician named Sheev Palpatine. His only ambition in life, Galactic dominance and the destruction of the Jedi Order. He is intelligent, manipulative, despicable, and the master of the Dark Side of the Force.

6. Gollum (The Lord of the Rings)

Once a hobbit-like creature, Gollum discovers the One Ring, and his life is changed for the worse. He is now split into two personalities, the good Sméagol, and the evil Gollum. Gollum's obsession with One Ring has led him to become the ultimate villain of The Lord of the Rings universe before his tragic end.

5. Norman Bates (Psycho Franchise)

Norman Bates, the owner of Bates Motel suffers from a split personality. Sometimes he is a shy, young man next door while the other times, he is a psycho serial killer who commits all sorts of crimes to please his deceased mother. Norman Bates, the ultimate villain has left an undeniable mark on the horror series landscape.

4. Voldemort (Harry Potter)

Several generations got acquainted with that concept of evil after crossing paths with Lord Voldemort in our childhood. Obsessed with immortality, Voldemort is the primary antagonist of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. He is the ultimate Dark Wizard in the entire wizarding world and the founder of Death Eaters.

3. Loki (MCU)

Loki is treacherous, sly, manipulative, and everything a villain can ever be. He is the adoptive brother of Thor, the God of Thunder. Loki is a fan favorite when it comes to favoring villains over heroes.

2. Joker (DC)

He loves chaos and hates Batman. Joker, one of the most iconic villains of all time is a psychopath with a sadistic sense of humor. He does what he does just for sheer fun and to have a maniacal laugh. Gotham City and Batman are sick of his disturbing clown face but the people love him the most.

1. Darth Vader (Star Wars)

Darth Vader was Anakin Skywalker, a skilled Jedi Knight of the Galactic Republic before he was lured to the Dark Side by Emperor Palpatine. Darth Vader is widely and rightly regarded as the top villain in the history of cinema.

Let us know who your favorite anti-hero of all time is and did they make it to our list.

