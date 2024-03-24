The Penguin Trailer: Colin Farrell Returns As Gotham's Biggest Gangster In Batman Spinoff Series

Guess who's waddling back to the mean streets of Gotham? Colin Farrell donning the top hat once again as he reprises his role as Oz Cobb, better known as Oswald Cobblepot, in The Penguin, a spinoff series spun right out of the world of The Batman, slated to hit screens this fall on Max.

ALSO READ: Is Adam Sandler Working On Happy Gilmore Sequel? Co-Star Christopher McDonald REVEALS

Gotham Gets Chilly: 'The Penguin' Sequel Puts Cobblepot on the Rise

In "The Penguin," the story unfolds right after the events of DC's 2022 blockbuster, chronicling Cobblepot's journey to dominance within Gotham's underworld, solidifying his position as a key antagonist in the "Batman" universe. Colin Farrell's portrayal includes a timeless gangster monologue that sets the tone, gradually intensifying the violence and showdowns in Gotham City's shady underground scene.

“When I was a kid, there was a gangster, real old-school type. Rex Calabrese. He was a big deal. He helped people. He saw you on the street, he’d call out to you,” Cobblepot narrates in the trailer. “When I was 14 or something, he has a heart attack and dies, still holding a cigar. In my neighborhood, they throw a parade in his honor. A friggin’ parade. It wasn’t fancy, but it was a gesture, a show of love, of what he meant. Can you imagine to be remembered like that?”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I'm the Kind That Cares About the Drapes': Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About His Interest in Interior Designing

Farrell's Fierce Finesse: Penguin's Prosthetics Steal the Show in 'The Batman'

Colin Farrell's remarkable portrayal of the iconic villain in The Batman garnered widespread critical acclaim, with prosthetics rendering him nearly unrecognizable. Throughout the history of "Batman" movies and shows, actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor have all left their mark on the character of the Penguin.

Chill Cast Additions: 'The Penguin' Assembles A Star-Studded Gotham Gang

In addition to Farrell, the cast of "The Penguin" includes Cristin Milioti as Sofia, the daughter of Carmine Falcone, Michael Zegen as Carmine's son Alberto, and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, a former leading figure in Gotham's underworld. Joining them are Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, and David H. Holmes, rounding out the ensemble for what promises to be an electrifying series.

Gotham's Dynamic Duo: LeFranc & Reeves Take Charge of The Penguin

Leading the helm as executive producer and showrunner for the series is Lauren LeFranc, acclaimed for her work on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Meanwhile, Matt Reeves, the talented writer-director behind "The Batman," will serve as executive producer through his production company, 6th & Idaho. With such creative minds steering the ship, audiences can expect an exciting journey through the dark alleys of Gotham.

ALSO READ: 'Generous, Caring and Passionate': Ricky Martin Shares His Qualities As Lover

Zobel Takes Charge: 'The Penguin' Production Paused but Back on Track

Craig Zobel, known for his work on "Mare of Easttown," will helm the director's chair for the first three episodes of the series. Executive producers include Colin Farrell, Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, and Bill Carraro, with Ravi Crohn serving as co-executive producer. The series, comprising eight episodes, commenced production in March 2023 but faced a temporary pause in June due to strikes among writers and actors. Fortunately, shooting resumed the week after Thanksgiving, keeping the project on track.

The highly anticipated sequel to "The Batman," dubbed "The Batman: Part II," faced a one-year delay, pushing its theatrical release to October 2, 2026. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Caped Crusader back in action on the big screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will DCU's Brave And The Bold Release After Matt Reeves Finishes The Batman Trilogy? James Gunn Reveals