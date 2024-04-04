Craig Gillespie To Direct DC Studios' Supergirl? Here's What We Know So Far About The DCU Project

Warner Bros.’ DC Studios is gearing up for a female-led fantasy film, Supergirl. While the lead for the film has been finalized, the producers are in talks with Craig Gillespie for the movie’s direction. Like earlier DCU projects, the movie will be based on a comic book illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

Supergirl will begin shooting after James Gunn’s Superman is wrapped up and ready to hit theaters on July 11. Currently, the cast and crew have headed to Georgia for the remaining schedules to be shot. The woman-led movie will be given a slot in Q4 of the schedule once it is ready for release.

Who Will Be Playing The Lead Role In Supergirl?

Milly Alcock of The House of the Dragon will be donning Supergirl’s suit in the upcoming DCU film. While the actress impressed the audience with her performance on the TV show, fans were excited to see her in a new role. Amidst the casting, reports suggest that Alcock will appear in Gunn’s Superman; however, the makers have not yet confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, speaking at the press conference, James Gunn said of Supergirl, “we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'All Together For The First Time': James Gunn Shares First Ever Superman Legacy Cast Photo After Table Read

Why Is Craig Gillespie Considered To Direct Supergirl?

Craig Gillespie has noted some of the most praiseworthy films in his name. The Australian native is popularly known for movies like I, Tonya, and Cruella. The films have been critically acclaimed globally, while the former film also got Allison Janney an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category. Throughout his career, Gillespie has made films that have brought women into dominance in some way or another.

The director’s Cruella, which was a spinoff of Emma Stone’s character in 101 Dalmatians, showed the character in a negative light, but the direction and the performances were hailed by the audience. The movie went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Costumes. Gillespie was also nominated for an Emmy for his TV series Pam and Tommy.

ALSO READ: What is Superman Legacy going to be about? James Gunn spills exclusive details on DC's highly anticipated film