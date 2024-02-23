'All Together For The First Time': James Gunn Shares First Ever Superman Legacy Cast Photo After Table Read

The new DCU is here, and James Gunn just gave us a glimpse of it, with the main cast of Superman: Legacy. The co-chair of DC Studios took all of Instagram down with his single post, following which the fans have gone haywire.

With cherished smiles on their faces, the cast gave a pose for their fans along with both the decision makers of the DC Universe. One can easily point out a new look of the actors, as they prepare for their upcoming bequest.

James Gunn posts a photo with the cast of Superman: Legacy

On Thursday, we had the very first look at the cast supposed to play huge characters in the latest reboot of Man of Steel. Right after the first table read, an excited James Gunn posted an image with the actors of the soon-to-be-released Warner Bros. film.

Speaking, of the castmembers in the picture, David Corenswet, who is the newly pitched Superman, donned a smile as he was accompanied by Rachel Brosnahan, who will be playing the character of Lois Lane and the antagonist character of Lex Luthor, who is being portrayed by Nicholas Hoult.

The viral post by the Guardians of the Galaxy director read, “After the table read with the #Superman cast.”

Further elaborating on the characters and expressing his fever, James Gunn wrote, “Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.”

The aforementioned characters are to be played by noteworthy actors such as Edi Gathegi who will be asserting his role as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced, the Hawkgirl of DC Universe, and Gabriela de Faría, who is to act as The Engineer.

In the same post, James Gunn was seen together with Sara Sampaio, to be Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore, Otis of the DC movie, then Skyler Gisondo, who has been cast as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion who will be playing the most anticipated character of Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan, as the Metamorpho.

James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios

James Gunn was named as the co-chair of the new DC Studios films, along with Peter Safran in 2022. Last year in December, the writer of Peacemaker brought forth the actor who will be playing the role of Superman’s arch-enemy, Lex Luthor.

Posting a photo, Gunn tagged along with the X-Men: First Class actor wrote in the caption “We went out to dinner last night to celebrate & discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget.”

Superman: Legacy is set to hit the theaters on July 11, 2025. This movie will be the first amongst a lot to come in the new DC Universe while also marking a fresh start for Warner Bros. DC movies.

