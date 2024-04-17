David Foster Talks About How His 3-Year-Old Pounds the Piano; Jokes It's 'Upsetting'

Canadian record producer and film composer David Foster is not quite fond of his three-year-old son Rennie playing Piano. While speaking to reporters at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 13, Foster shared what his life has been like with his toddler.

David Foster on if son Rennie will join him onstage one day:

“He goes to the piano and he pounds it, which is upsetting to me, but it's okay. He's a kid. He's only just turned three,” Foster said jokingly. Rennie is Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee’s child. If Rennie will join his father on stage one day is a question for a later stage, but Foster revealed that it has happened once, and “a half times.”

"We did it once or one and a half times and it was fun, but we're not going to make a habit of it,” Foster said. The music producer further noted, “But he's kind of going off the drums now, so we'll see where he goes, and he's probably going to end up being a lawyer. I don't know."

When David Foster gave a peek into Rennie's drumming skills

Earlier this year, Foster took to Instagram to show off Rennie's drumming skills in a video. "Drumming into the new year #still2yearsold," the caption noted. In the video, the three-year-old jammed to the Michael Jackson hit song Rock With You, performing a drum solo while a proud Foster watched over him, endearingly.

The composer, with a whopping total of 16 Grammy awards under his belt, spoke to PEOPLE magazine about his son’s blossoming musical talent. "He's been on the road with us while we toured, my wife and I, and he watched our drummer, JR Robinson, who's an amazing drummer, and he just started watching him when he was like 14, 15 months old, and then he just started playing and banging away and just slowly but surely,” he said.

"Then that video that has gone viral, he was just playing in there and I was trying to give him a bit of a lesson and Kat heard it from the other room, so she just walked in. So it's very impromptu," he further noted, adding, "Usually, he would stop playing if he saw a camera, but he sort of went, and then he just kept playing. It was kind of cool."

Foster, after all, is glad to give his son "every opportunity" to pursue his musical journey, admitting that he “won’t be a zealot about it.”

