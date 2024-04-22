Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Paulina's impulsive decision to leave the hospital early raises concerns among her loved ones. Not only did she risk her health by being radioactive from her treatment, but she also endangered others she came into contact with.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

As Abe and Kayla confront Paulina about her actions, viewers hope they emphasize the potential consequences for everyone involved, not just Paulina herself. There's worry that Chanel, who recently learned she's pregnant, might suffer from radiation sickness due to her proximity to Paulina.

Meanwhile, Johnny plans a surprise for Chanel to make amends for their disrupted honeymoon, offering a glimmer of positivity amidst the turmoil.

On another front, Harris, despite his efforts to turn over a new leaf, chooses to aid his girlfriend Ava in a dubious endeavor. Ava's quest for information leads her to The Bistro, with plans to pass it on to Clyde, a wanted criminal.

Elsewhere, Lucas, feeling the monotony of hiding out in a monastery after escaping prison, turns to his mother Kate for assistance. Frustrated with his current situation, Lucas questions why Kate hasn't intervened to free him from his boredom-induced exile.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at the Pub, Chad and Thomas are playing a card game when Stephanie shows up. Thomas scolds Chad for not playing right, so Stephanie helps him. Then Thomas goes to get snacks for them.

Stephanie asks Chad about Stefan's release. Chad's trying to stay away from DiMera stuff for his kids' sake. He wants them to be more like Hortons. Meanwhile, John and Marlena babysit Jude at Eric and Nicole’s place. They hear that Chanel's been found, and since Paulina stayed away from everyone, they should be safe from radiation. They worry about Paulina feeling guilty if something bad happens.

At the station, Jada tells Rafe they made a mistake about Clyde in Montana. Everett arrives, asking about the manhunt. Rafe tells him to leave until he signs divorce papers. Everett should move on from Jada before asking about the manhunt.

Konstantin gives Maggie his mother’s ring. She's emotional, so Victor suggests wearing it as a necklace. He appreciates her support and promises not to take advantage of her.

Maggie feels bad for Konstantin's suffering because of Victor. She helps him stay in the country. Konstantin's wife left him after their daughter died, and he doesn't want to talk about it.

Thomas brings cookies to Stephanie and Chad, and Everett arrives. Stephanie agrees to play with Thomas at the Kiriakis mansion. Everett wants to know what happened at the station. He's going through therapy and unsure about hypnosis.

Jada thanks Rafe for defending her. She hopes Bobby will sign divorce papers soon. Rafe just wants her to be happy.

Konstantin realizes something's missing from his room and suspects Thomas. Chad explains Thomas was playing there but didn’t take anything. Konstantin warns Thomas to return it secretly.

At the Pub, Marlena reassures Eric over the phone. John comforts Jude and feels grateful.

Jada tells Rafe she's lucky to have him and accepts his offer to move in. In Everett’s room, he signs the divorce papers as Stephanie watches, impressed.

