'It Changed My Life': Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About The Positive Impact Of Pulp Fiction

Every once in a while, a movie comes along that doesn’t just entertain us but also changes the lives of the people who make it. Pulp Fiction is one such film. Made by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is one such film that changed Samuel L. Jackson’s life.

Samuel L. Jackson, a key star in the film, recently shared just how much the movie meant to him and his career. Let’s dive into Jackson’s reflections and the incredible impact Pulp Fiction had on him.

A role that made him cool

Before Pulp Fiction, Jackson was a working actor, appearing in films by Spike Lee and others. But it was his role as Jules that made him a true screen sensation. And at the recent 30th-anniversary screening of PulpFiction at the TCM Classic Film Festival, Samuel L. Jackson reminisced about the same.

“It changed my life drastically. In that I think this was the particular role that all of a sudden people started thinking I was the coolest mother f---er on the planet. So, I’m happy with that,” he said.

A Cannes moment to remember

The impact of Pulp Fiction was felt far and wide, especially when the movie premiered at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival. 75-year-old Jackson recalled, “Bruce and I went to Cannes, and I was with all these guys. When I got out of the car, everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, John Travolta! Oh my God, Bruce Willis! Oh my God, who is the Black guy?’”

He also believes that the movie’s success isn’t just because he nailed the role of Jules, but also because of Quentin Tarantino’s unique dialogues. He thinks Tarantino’s way of writing dialogue made a huge difference. “Watching a lot of films, you realize at a certain point that an actor only talks one-third of the film. But when I read Tarantino’s script, I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ I read it again to be sure I wasn’t making myself crazy. And I really wanted to be a part of this amazing movie.”

The impact on other stars

Samuel L. Jackson wasn’t the only one whose life took a 360-degree turn because of Pulp Fiction. The film also gave a big boost to the careers of many other actors in the film. Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Harvey Keitel were among the cast members whose careers soared after the film.

As for Thurman, who played Mia Wallace, shared her thoughts on the movie’s incredible impact on her career. “It changed cinema, so it’s almost hard to have it sink in,” she said.

As for John Travolta, he was already a big name in Hollywood before Pulp Fiction. However, the film gave his career a fresh start. He shared, “I had a great first chapter, but I was desperately looking for a second one. And [Quentin] took me to the moon and back.”

A star-studded reunion

The recent TCM Classic Film Festival brought together other Pulp Fiction stars like Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Harvey Keitel together. Although Quentin Tarantino was absent, the cast members talked about the film’s groundbreaking impact on their careers.

