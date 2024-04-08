Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Face Consequences for His Actions?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Tuesday, April 9, EJ finds himself in trouble as he's questioned about his actions. Holly blames him for Tate's arrest, insisting that if EJ hadn't acted so harshly, none of it would have happened. She had previously blamed Nicole for the arrest too. EJ was trying to help Nicole, who was upset about her daughter.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

After Holly, it's Kristen's turn to confront EJ. She questions why he arrested their brother Stefan for a crime he didn't commit. Kristen wonders if EJ will handle her crimes the same way in the future. Meanwhile, Stefan remains in jail for selling drugs, and Clyde asks Ava for a favor, indicating that their dealings are far from over.

As Paulina and Abe prepare for Paulina's treatment, Chanel and Johnny enjoy their honeymoon at the Horton cabin. Tripp and Wendy also have a fun time together in the park. It seems like a relaxed day for the young residents of Salem.

In short, EJ faces criticism for his actions, Holly and Kristen express their grievances, Clyde and Ava continue their shady dealings, and the other Salem residents enjoy some downtime.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of our Lives, in the morning, Tate and Brady have coffee and chat about Tate's friends. Tate avoids talking about reconnecting with them. Meanwhile, after Holly's therapy, Nicole praises her daughter's efforts but refuses to give her back her phone, which disappoints Holly.

In the living room, EJ talks on the phone about losing a child and vows to deal with Stefan's jail time. At The Spectator, Leo reads Chad a horoscope, while Everett shares news about Stefan's arrest. Over coffee, Sloan discusses financial struggles with Eric and Stephanie offers to babysit for Tripp's child. Jada searches for divorce papers at Rafe's office.

Later, Brady praises Tate for handling things well despite his troubles. Stephanie confides in Eric about Everett, while Sloan meets with Jada and Rafe about her divorce. Leo rushes off to investigate a lead, and Everett and Chad clash over a story. Stephanie decides to stay at the paper but wants Chad, not Everett, as her contact.

In the DiMera living room, EJ faces pressure regarding Stefan's CEO position. Brady demands an apology from EJ for Tate. Holly and Tate plan to meet secretly at school. EJ and Brady argue, and Nicole urges them to set a good example. Holly and Tate are caught by the adults.

Later, Leo flaunts his purchases to Eric, who struggles with rent issues. Stephanie considers her situation with Everett at the paper, and Jada's attempt to get a divorce signature fails.

ALSO READ: When Calls the Heart: Is Chris McNally Coming Back In The Upcoming Season 11? DEETS Inside