Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Next week on Days of Our Lives, brace yourself for a whirlwind of chaos! Kristen's up to her old tricks, causing trouble for Brady and Theresa. Here are spoilers and highlights for the next week.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel's honeymoon takes a terrifying turn when they encounter an unexpected visitor at the Horton cabin. Elsewhere, Steve struggles with guilt but finally opens up to Kayla about his inner turmoil. Plus, Jada confronts Stephanie about her feelings for Everett, stirring up tension in their friendship. As if that weren't enough, Eric confronts Sloan about her overdue rent, leading to a tense confrontation that could have far-reaching consequences.

But amidst the drama, Clyde issues yet another demand to Ava, putting her in an impossible position. With Clyde's threats looming, Ava must decide whether to comply or risk everything to break free from his control. As the pressure mounts, tensions rise as Kristen continues her scheming, targeting innocent teenagers and stirring up trouble with EJ. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel's romantic getaway turns into a nightmare when they encounter an unexpected visitor at the cabin, plunging them into a dangerous situation they never saw coming.

Back in Salem, Steve grapples with guilt over his past actions, finding solace in confiding in Kayla about his inner struggles. However, Jada's probing questions about Everett's feelings for Stephanie threaten to unravel secrets and expose hidden truths. With emotions running high and danger lurking around every corner, the residents of Salem must band together to navigate love, loss, and betrayal in the face of overwhelming odds.

As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Will Ava succumb to Clyde's demands, or will she find the strength to stand up to him and fight for her freedom? Tune in to Days of Our Lives to find out!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in the morning, Tate and Brady chat over coffee about Tate's time with friends. Nicole praises Holly's hard work during physical therapy but declines to return her phone, leading to tension. EJ discusses Stefan's legal issues with Wei Shin, vowing to handle the situation. At The Spectator, Leo shares news about Stefan's arrest with Chad.

Sloan prepares for a busy day to pay bills, while Stephanie offers to babysit and discusses her relationship issues with Eric. Jada seeks divorce papers at Rafe's office, realizing she's still legally married to Bobby. Tate expresses anxiety about school gossip, while Brady encourages him to focus on his real friends. Stephanie updates Sloan and Eric on her situation with Everett. Jada learns she's still married to Bobby due to missing signatures on divorce papers.

Leo rushes off to investigate a story, leaving Everett and Chad to clash over journalistic integrity. Stephanie asserts herself as the paper's PR contact, excluding Everett. EJ informs Nicole about Stefan's board troubles, sparking speculation about Holly's coma. Brady confronts EJ about Tate, while Holly retreats outside.

