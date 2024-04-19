Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: Australia's Neighbours Earns First US Awards Nod In Daytime Drama Series Category

The iconic Australian series, Neighbours got its first-ever Emmy nomination. The series was first aired in the year 1985 and fans are happy as this longest-running series is finally getting recognition in the United States.

The series is nominated in the Daytime Drama Series Category alongside The Bold And The Beautiful (CBS), The Young And The Restless (CBS), Days Of Our Lives (Peacock), General Hospital (ABC), and The Bay (Popstar! TV).

Neighbours series was canceled previously?

All the series nominated in this category are very iconic and loved by the audience. This competition is tough as each of these has a legacy of its own and all of them have received unconditional love from their respective fanbase.

After the series made an impactful run 37 years after its release, the series was canceled the following year. But Amazon Freevee brought Neighbours back to life in 2023.

This marked the first time that the series was eligible for a Daytime Emmy in the United States when Amazon MGM Studios took on the role of the show's principal financier and distributor. The series continues to air on Network 10 in Australia, but now it premiers simultaneously in the US and UK on Amazon Freevee.

The series has helped launch the careers of many notably famous people including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Guy Pearce, and Natalie Imbruglia.

More on the Neighbours and this year's Emmys

As per IMDb’s description, the show delves into the relationships and lives of the people who live on Ramsey Street in the Erinsborough area of Melbourne. The series was created by Reg Watson and its first episode was aired on March 18, 1985.

As the Neighbours series marks its first nomination at the Emmys, it's time to embrace the series and its creative storyline. This drama series will entertain you and surely help you form your own judgment on its first-ever Emmy nomination.

The much anticipated 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on June 7 at 8 pm ET on CBS. As per Variety, the Emmys will no longer include the category devoted to younger performers in a daytime drama. They will be required to enter into the following categories- lead, supporting, or guest.

