Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: Dick Van Dyke Gets Historic Nomination For Days Of Our Lives Guest Role

Dick Van Dyke continues to make history at 98. The Hollywood legend, who is an Oscar short of becoming an EGOT winner, made headlines as the oldest person to earn a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2024. He earned the recognition for guest starring in one of the longest-running TV soap operas.

Nominations for the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards were released on April 19 Friday. The ceremony that celebrates the roster of daytime shows on TV once again named the iconic star decades after he won a Daytime Emmy in 1984.

Dick Van Dyke creates history with Daytime Emmy nomination

The event that unfolded on Friday shall remain a moment marked in history. Dick Van Dyke earned the Daytime Emmy nomination for guest starring as Timothy Robicheaux on the 1965 drama, Days of Our Lives. The nomination represents Van Dyke, 98, as the oldest person to earn any such recognition in Daytime Emmy’s five-decade-long history.

Originally Richard Wayne Van Dyke, the legendary actor’s illustrious career comprises a Tony, a Grammy, five primetime Emmys and one Daytime Emmy. He also flaunts a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Throughout his 75 years in show business, Van Dyke has entertained fans with his comedy and dramatic finesse. The actor rose to fame in the 1960s, following his Tony-winning performance in the musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

Director and comedian Carl Reiner was impressed by Van Dyke’s comical flair and offered him a show of his own, The Dick Van Dyke Show which aired from 1961 to 1966 on CBS. He starred as Rob Petrie alongside Mary Tyler Moore as his wife, earning both the stars significant fame in the TV industry.

Van Dyke earned five Primetime Emmy Awards for Van Dyke and Company, and The Dick Van Dyke Show. With a career that long, it is certain that the sphere revered Van Dyke and a retirement seemed far-fetched.

Two years shy of hitting the century, Van Dyke recently appeared in a number of projects like The Simpsons, The Masked Singer and Days of Our Lives this year. There’s no stopping for Dick Van Dyke!

CBS honored Dick Van Dyke with 98th birthday special

The network surprised the entertaining legend with a 98th birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, in 2023. The two-hour-long episode dedicated to the actor’s 75 years in show business and aired on December 21 from 9 to 11 p.m. on CBS.

“I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and ‘Diagnosis Murder.’ I’ve been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn’t be prouder. I’m incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can’t wait to be part of the show!” said Van Dyke, per Variety.

It was executive produced by Craig and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media along with Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver with White Label Productions.

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, June 7, 2024.

