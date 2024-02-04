FX's Feud Cast Discuss The Real Life Elites Who Made Up Truman Capote’s Swans; Here's What They Said

Who does not love looking at a feud? For centuries, the human psyche dwells on being bystanders to a fight. To exhilarate these feelings of a bystander effect, Feud franchise returns with a second and a more intriguing season on the author Truman Capote and why the Swans or elite American women hated him. As the show explores Truman’s relationship with these wealthy women comes about when Capote gives permission to Esquire magazine to post all the unfinished chapters of the novel Answered Prayers. These chapters had the personal lives of these women, that were exploited and fictionalised in a story format. But who are these women from Capote’s eyes? Let us have a look.

Who are the real life Swans, as Feud maker suggests?

After Feud Bette and Joan, maker Ryan Murphy returns post 7 years with Feud: Capote vs The Swans. Naomi Watts plays Babe Paley, Diane Lane plays Slim Keith, Chloe Sevigny plays CZ Guest, Demi Moore plays Ann Woodward, Calista Flockhart plays Lee Radziwill and Molly Ringwald plays Joanne Carson. Capote is played by Tom Hollander. Murphy spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in a press conference and said, “I think the tragedy of that generation, which I would include my mother in, is a generation of women sort of caught between The Dick Van Dyke Show and the pill who were, I think, very frustrated a lot of times with the misogyny of the society.”

He also goes on to add, “I think all of those women in our show were so brilliant in their personal lives and so intelligent that I do think 10 years-post, they all would’ve had successful businesses or brands. You can just see that they were all so smart, particularly in the world of manners and society and beauty. I think they all would’ve had skin-care lines. I think they all would’ve had house-care lines. I think they would’ve done a Kardashian thing, which is a very brilliant business way of looking about selling an aspirational lifestyle.” Ryan also explains how these women felt their self worth return when with Truman, and how it was a “mutual dysfunction.”

What does the cast of Feud say about the real life Swans?

About Babe Paley, Naomi Watts explains, in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, that Paley was wired to be a good wife since childhood. She said, “What can you do to create a possibility for a rich and powerful husband, and how can you serve that in the best possible way? She gave herself to a level of perfection. But of course, that comes at a cost. And we know behind that, there were plenty of cracks to show.” Paley was a fashion editor at Vogue in 1938. She had been a person known for being well dressed, as reported by Time Magazine in 1945, 1946 and 1958. Babe Paley was the second wife of William Samuel Paley.

Watts also says, “I think there’d been a lack of love in how they were raised, certainly in Babe’s relationship. Her husband was philandering, so she was suffering from a great deal of pain there and indignity.” She also added, “When they connected, they saw each other in ways and Babe, she just gave herself over. Writers are some of the greatest investigators and conversationalists, and it just opened her up. She loved that she was able to show herself and that it was interesting and dynamic to somebody finally.”

Every other woman on the cast of Feud, had something similar to speak about these women. Each had problems with men in their lives, whether infidelity for Nancy or lack of being at the best of their careers-for Chloe. These vulnerabilities are something that made Truman write about them in his book. As the show is set to release and fans are excited, let us have a look at how this inspirational journey on a feud pans out. Until then stay tuned to Pinvilla for more updates.

