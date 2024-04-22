Deadpool And Wolverine TRAILER: Biggest Reveals And Key Takeaways From Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Movie

With the hot arrival of the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer a few hours ago, fans have a deeper glimpse at the characters’ potential story arcs!

The key takeaway from the trailer was the confirmation of the blending of 20th-Century Fox’s X-Men movies with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the trailer was the tip of the iceberg, it was enough to decipher some hints about what fans can expect from the film!

Wolverine is struggling

It's a change of scene or, more appropriately, a change of universe for Mr. Wolverine, and it's not going well. The first few minutes into the film's trailer indicate that those around him do not respect the anti-hero.

He was seen drinking his troubles away when the bartender asked him to leave, which, of course, one won't say to a beloved superhero. The teaser trailer hardly teased anything about Hugh Jackman's character, but the trailer showed where he stands. But it will surely be an arc of improvement once he is back on the road, defeating bad guys!

Deadpool and Wolverine will visit Loki’s Void

If you are an MCU fan, you must be familiar with Loki's void—a place located at the end of time! In the trailer, the titular characters join forces against a common enemy after Ryan Reynold's character Deadpool threatens him into it.

The duo is back in action in their classic superhero suits and were seen fighting in a familiar location from the Marvel Universe. Not only was the location previously seen in Loki seasons 1 and 2, but some of the characters from Loki’s universe also appeared in the trailer. This clearly hints at the possible connection and the importance Loki’s void could have in the film.

Deadpool needs Wolverine to save his universe

Wade’s universe is awaiting some threat that is too dangerous to tackle alone. So, he seeks help from the Wolverine himself. The loudmouth and brooding loner antiheroes joining forces will give the audience an expected but dynamic duo and some laughable punches!

Dogpool is Official!

A fellow member of the Deadpool Corp and a variant of Reynold’s character—Dogpool, is making his debut in the universe! MCU fans have known about his existence in the universe for quite some time and theorized that he might appear in the film, which the trailer has confirmed. As the name suggests, this Deadpool Corp member resembles a dog who was seen licking Deadpool’s face in the trailer.

Loki’s Alioth will make an appearance

As mentioned before, Loki’s universe seems to be connected to the plot of this film. The theory of Alioth returning to Deadpool and Wolverine has been floating around ever since the teaser trailer was dropped.

Now, the trailer has officially provided a glimpse at the character. Alioth is flying over Loki’s void, which seems to be a prominent location in the film. This all the more confirms that she will play a crucial antagonist the duo must defeat.

Cassandra Nova will be the ultimate villain

It seems like the female antagonists are ruling over Deadpool and Wolverine! Apart from Alioth, a shot of Emma Corin as Cassandra Nova is hard to miss. In the trailer, Nova uses her telekinetic powers to defeat Wolverine. Corrin, who famously portrayed Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, is making her MCU debut as Charles Xavier's evil twin.

Wolverine's Universe is in shambles

There's a reason why Jackman's character was seen drinking. His universe was apparently destroyed! In a scene, he is seen kneeling in shame, as Matthew Macfadyen's character claims he failed in his universe.

Back to Deadpool's universe, which is about to face the same fate unless Wolverine steps up to help. When the latter refuses to help at first, Reynolds is heard saying, "Is that what you said when your world went to s***?" in the trailer. Well, Logan, aka Wolverine, has another chance to redeem himself!

An MCU Sorcerer will make an appearance

The heroic duo of the upcoming film were seen jumping into the Loki Void through a magical portal, which is most likely the work of the sorcerer. This seems necessary, given that entering Loki’s void is not a piece of cake, which is why the Time Variance Authority might question the sorcerer about the unlikely guests' arrival.

The film is set to hit the theaters on July 26.