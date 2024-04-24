A new trailer for the much anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine was released by Marvel Studios. And this 2.5-minute trailer is full of easter eggs. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool (aka Wade Wilson) finally shares the screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine (aka Logan, aka James Howlett), in this R-rated superhero movie which is the sole release for the Marvel Studios.

On Sunday, one day before the trailer dropped, Reynolds took to Instagram to get fans hyped with a mini-teaser. Among all the easter eggs, sharp-eyed fans spotted a reference to Barbie star Ryan Gosling.

Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have a Ryan Gosling Easter Egg?

The first trailer for action-packed Deadpool & Wolverine was dropped during this year’s Super Bowl. Recently a few days back, 1 9-minute exclusive footage was shown at the CinemaCon. And, when fans were eager to know more about the film, the Shawn Levy-directed film has released its second trailer where we can see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up to save the world.

The first trailer however did not show Jackman's face. Instead, it teased his appearance in multiple shadowed glimpses, which led to several fan theories analyzing the trailer. The film also stars Deadpool newcomer Emma Corrin, as well as returning stars Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As the second trailer dropped, there we got to see many easter eggs. Be it Wolverine's sleeveless bodysuit or 20th Century Fox logo, be it Cassandra Nova is the main villain or Ant-Man's Skull, it is loaded with easter eggs to get the fans excited. One of them is how they subtly brought Ryan Gosling.

On his Instagram, Reynolds briefly shared a new look at Wade Wilson, with Ryan Reynolds sporting a Ryan Gosling shirt while catching up on his current reading list with the book The Canadian Mounted. Though, Gosling is not physically in the trailer, just a hint made the fans go crazy.

Ryan Gosling Wants to Play Ghost Rider and Kevin Feige Would Love to Bring Him

Ryan Gosling previously revealed to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused that Ghost Rider is the one superhero he wants to play. “Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER,” said Josh Horowitz back in 2022.

Following that, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said that he’d “love to find a place” for Gosling in the MCU. “Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” Feige said when he got to know about Gosling’s Marvel pitch.

“Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing…I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing,” Feige added.

Ghost Rider was first turned into a movie in 2007 with Nicolas Cage in the title role. A sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, was released in 2012. Currently, a Ghost Rider film (or series) is not slated for the MCU's phases 5 and 6.

ALSO READ: Source Says Eva Mendes 'Seemed Very Comfortable' Turning 50 And Ryan Gosling Constantly Tells Her 'She's Beautiful'