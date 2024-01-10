Designated Survivor star Adan Canto passes away at the age of 42: Exploring his life and career

Adan Canto best known for The Cleaning Lady and The Following dies at 42 after a private cancer battle.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Jan 10, 2024   |  10:18 AM IST  |  3.8K
Instagram
Adan Canto (Instagram)

Adan Canto, The Cleaning Lady and the Designated Survivor actor, is dead at 42. The actor breathed his last on January 8, following a private battle with appendiceal cancer. 

Related Story

entertainment

6 TV shows to look forward to in 2024's first half; from The Woman in the Wall to Mr And Mrs Smith

Born in Mexico, Adan grew up in Texas USA, and pursued a career in music before venturing into acting. Here's what we know about the late actor. 

ALSO READ:  Is Jacob Elordi replacing Andrew Garfield in Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein? Deets inside

Adan Canto was a Mexican musician before becoming an actor

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico in 1981. His father José-Luis-Narváez was an orthodontist and his mother Marlyn Canto was a homemaker and singer. It was his mother who passed on her singing genes to him and encouraged him to take up music. Canto was 16 when he left his home to pursue a career as a musician. During his five-year stint as a musician in Mexico, he wrote and produced several songs for Mexican film and television. He eventually landed an acting gig on Estado de Gracia followed by a lead role in Pedro Almodóvar’s All About My Mother. 


Adan Canto made his American acting debut in 2013

Adan Canto’s American acting debut came in 2013 when he starred in Fox’s drama series The Following.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the actor’s death, Fox and Warner Bros paid tribute to the late actor in a joint statement. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. Debut in The Following more than a decade ago.” Before his death, Canto starred in the lead role in two consecutive seasons of The Cleaning Lady, also produced by Fox and Warner Bros.

Adding to their aforementioned statement the production houses said, “Most recently, he lit up the screen on The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.” 

Among the late actors other acting credits are Designated Survivor, Mixology, Blood, and Oil, Narcos, and more. 

He was a filmmaker as well 

Adan Canto established his production company, Canto House Pictures in 2013 and directed multiple short films including Before Tomorrow in 2014 and The Shot in 2020. 

He is survived by his wife and two children

Adan Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Canto whom he married in 2017. The couple first met in 2012 while filming The Following. Stephanie, the mother of Canto's two children aged 3 ½ and 1 ½ is also a painter and a sculptor. 

ALSO READ: What is the age difference between Bradley Cooper and his alleged girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

Advertisement

FAQ

What was Adan Canto's latest project?
Adan Canto last appeared in Fox's drama series The Cleaning Lady.
Is Adan Canto a singer as well?
Yes. Adan Canto pursued singing in his late teen years in Mexico.
Was Adan Canto married?
Adan Canto was married to Stephanie Canto, an actress, a painter and a sculptor.
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy
Born: 25 May 1976 (age 47 years),
Latest Movies: Oppenheimer
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)

Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles