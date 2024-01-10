Designated Survivor star Adan Canto passes away at the age of 42: Exploring his life and career

Adan Canto, The Cleaning Lady and the Designated Survivor actor, is dead at 42. The actor breathed his last on January 8, following a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Born in Mexico, Adan grew up in Texas USA, and pursued a career in music before venturing into acting. Here's what we know about the late actor.

Adan Canto was a Mexican musician before becoming an actor

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico in 1981. His father José-Luis-Narváez was an orthodontist and his mother Marlyn Canto was a homemaker and singer. It was his mother who passed on her singing genes to him and encouraged him to take up music. Canto was 16 when he left his home to pursue a career as a musician. During his five-year stint as a musician in Mexico, he wrote and produced several songs for Mexican film and television. He eventually landed an acting gig on Estado de Gracia followed by a lead role in Pedro Almodóvar’s All About My Mother.

Adan Canto made his American acting debut in 2013

Adan Canto’s American acting debut came in 2013 when he starred in Fox’s drama series The Following.

In the aftermath of the actor’s death, Fox and Warner Bros paid tribute to the late actor in a joint statement. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. Debut in The Following more than a decade ago.” Before his death, Canto starred in the lead role in two consecutive seasons of The Cleaning Lady, also produced by Fox and Warner Bros.

Adding to their aforementioned statement the production houses said, “Most recently, he lit up the screen on The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Among the late actors other acting credits are Designated Survivor, Mixology, Blood, and Oil, Narcos, and more.

He was a filmmaker as well

Adan Canto established his production company, Canto House Pictures in 2013 and directed multiple short films including Before Tomorrow in 2014 and The Shot in 2020.

He is survived by his wife and two children

Adan Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Canto whom he married in 2017. The couple first met in 2012 while filming The Following. Stephanie, the mother of Canto's two children aged 3 ½ and 1 ½ is also a painter and a sculptor.

