What is the age difference between Bradley Cooper and his alleged girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

The world of celebrity relationships always keeps us on our toes, and the recent buzz surrounding Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid is no exception. The alleged couple, with a noteworthy age difference of decades, has been making headlines for their blossoming romance and relationship advancements, evident by their recent outings.

When did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper start dating?

The sparks of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's rumored romance began to fly in October 2023 when the duo were spotted together having dinner in Via Caroto, New York City's West Village. The two were spotted quite a time in NYC, giving birth to emerging reports concerning their relationship status. An insider, as retrieved via PEOPLE , spoke about the intricate nature of the relationship between the two stars, stating, “They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

Further, the insider’s comments marked that despite the drastic age difference, the duo have a lot in common. “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress," the source continues. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction,” the insider shared.

The Golden Globes 2024 marked another chapter in their story, as the duo went on to have a private dinner with Cooper’s mother, Gloria Campano, at L.A's Giorgio Baldi around 9:20 PM after the award show, as retrieved via TMZ .

The decades of age difference between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

With Bradley at 48 and Gigi at 28, the 20-year age difference between the alleged couple hasn't gone unnoticed. Beyond the significant age difference, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid seem to be finding common ground. Sources, as retrieved via Page Six , suggested that the pair, both single parents to young daughters, share a similar sense of humor and “have a lot in common”. Despite keeping things casual, their relationship appears to be evolving, stating, “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.”

The timeline of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s connection, and the age gap they bridge with style is surely something to talk about, as the duo advances in their unfolding relationship.

