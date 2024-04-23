There is no bond quite like that of siblings, and in the entertainment industry, Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek exemplify this beautifully. Their strong support for each other sets them apart and raises the bar for sibling relationships.

This article is solely dedicated to Krushna and Arti’s eternal bond of love, which is depicted in their top five Instagram posts.

5 times Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh bond set sibling goals

Krushna Abhishek is the biggest support system of Arti Singh

Arti Singh expressed her gratitude towards her elder brother Krushna Abhishek for his undying support through a heartfelt post on her Instagram. She shared a video montage showcasing their journey together, featuring pictures from their childhood to the present day.

Within the video, she leaves a note that reads, “His voice will be main pinjara khol deta hun tuu udd jaldi behan meri (I am opening the cage for you, you fly my sister)!.” This video defines how a brother adds wings to his sister’s dreams. What else can a sister dreams of, when she has such an amazing brother by her side!

Captioning the same she wrote, “Forever love @krushna30.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watching their eternal bond, one of the users wrote, “God bless you both and brother-sister bonding.”

Advertisement

A brief tale of Krushna and Arti’s bond

This post was shared by Krushna Abhishek, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, where he expresses his love and gratitude towards his sister Arti Singh. Elaborating on his adorable relationship with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant in brief, he wrote, “Happy raksha Bandhan love u. @artisingh5 I hv been loved most of the times and tortured some times. Loving it. U hv been the best and I know u there in every situation and position I am. love u all life.”

Similar to any other sibling, the renowned Indian comedian from The Great Indian Kapil Show playfully teased his sister for annoying him at times. However, he ultimately expressed his deep affection for his sister by expressing his gratitude for her support throughout the ups and downs of his life.

Responding to this post, Singh poured in her love for her brother in the comment section as she wrote, “I love you so so much. Always there. U are my precious. @krushna30.”

This post conveys the message that despite the conflicts and irritations between siblings, they are the ones who will remain loyal to each other till the very end.

Arti owes everything to her elder brother

Among the many birthday tributes shared by the soon-to-be bride for her brother, one particular post stood out as she expressed gratitude for Govinda's nephew who had always been there for her, even during times when he had no income.

In her post, she wrote, “U are my treasure. U are my pride. I love u so much. Happy birthday my abushake. I don’t know where to start from. U stood by me and fought with everyone to keep me with u in mumbai when u dint hv money for yourself also . U know why u are here where u are coz u are such a good man.”

Further in the same note,she revealed that she used to act irrationally in front of her brother, and the contestant from Comedy Circus would always tolerate her tantrums. Expressing the same she wrote, “U are one man who has always taken my tantrums and I hv been unreasonable with u still u never left me. U know I wil give my life for u if needed I love you so much. Thank u for being you . Tu na hota toh mera kya hota. Happy 40th my abushake. God bless u always. Bhagwan achi health de. Bohut khushi de. (May God bless you with health and happiness) @krushna30 I love you I love you I love you.”

Advertisement

It can be drawn out through this post that Krushna has always fulfilled the duties of being an elder brother.

Arti taunts Abhishek for forgetting his promises

This post is about how Krushna forgets the promises made to his younger sister. Taunting him playfully, the actress dropped a note in the video, “When he promises to take me out for dinner and forgets.My patent dialogue.” Which was followed by a classical song, Kya Hua Tera Wada.

Captioning the same, she wrote, “I so wanted to post these pictures. Was looking for an occasion and found this song. So apt @krushna30.” Therefore, the Maayka actress just wanted to post the pictures with her brother, and was looking for the appropriate occasion for that, until she found one!

This post shows the playful side of the sibling duo, and how they seek for opportunities to troll each other.

Krushna gifted Arti her dream car

Elder brothers are truly a blessing as they have the ability to swiftly come to their sisters' aid whenever needed. This sentiment holds true in the case of Arti Singh, who was fortunate enough to receive her dream car as a gift from her elder brother.

While expressing her gratitude towards him, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant captioned the post, “So so proud of you . Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true…and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30.”

It is truly remarkable how older siblings attentively observe our preferences and surprises their younger siblings with something they will cherish forever.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 fame Radhika Gupta shares insights into buying property; calls it ‘emotional argument’