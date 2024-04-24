Krushna Abhishek, who is recognized for his perfect comic timing and his stint in the latest venture of Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is currently keeping busy with the wedding festivities of his younger sister Arti Singh.

Last night, during Arti’s sangeet event, Krushna got jealous of his long-term ally Sudesh Lehri’s act. Scroll down to watch the full video and know why!

What is making Krushna Abhishek jealous of Sudesh Lehri?

Amidst the star-studded event last night, Krushna and Sudesh spared some time to create a humorous reel, which left the fans in stitches. In the video, Lehri is seen happily taking Kashmera Shah, who is Krushna’s wife, with him while the latter suspiciously follows them. This suspicious walk in the video showcased The Great Indian Kapil Show actor’s jealousy towards the veteran comedian.

The song, Tu Pyar Hai Kisi Aur Ka, when added to the backdrop of the video, enhanced its comedy essence in it. Captioning the video, Sudesh asked the fans to judge the Entertainment actor's mood from his expressions in the video. The caption reads, "Krishna kush hain ya dukhi aap hi batao (Is Krushna happy or sad? You tell me)."

Fan and celebs' reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with their opinions. In the comments section, Sunil Pal playfully wrote, “Mujhe pehle se hi sudesh ji pe shaq tha (I was having doubt on Sudesh sir from the very beginning).” Whereas, other celebs such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Bakhtyar Irani, Aryamaann Sseth, and many others burst out in laughter.

However, one of the fans wrote, “Sudesh ji thappad ka badla lete huye (Sudesh sir is taking the revenge of his slaps).” Another user commented, “Great bros Krishna and Sudhesh.”

More about Krushna-Sudesh

Previously, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri were the most talked about comedy Jodi in the industry, as they used to put the stage on fire with their impeccable performances and great chemistry.

They have been a part of the comedy show Comedy Circus for three seasons. Also, the duo was recently seen together on the podcast of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where Krushna announced his sister’s wedding.

