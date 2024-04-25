Your Ultimate Guide To 2024-25 Awards Season: Key Dates For Next Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, And More
Get ready to immerse yourself in all the excitement and glamour of the upcoming awards season in Hollywood with this comprehensive guide!
It's been just a little over a month since we wrapped up the 2024 Hollywood award season, but can you believe we're already gearing up for 2025? I mean, who doesn't love seeing our favorite celebs all dolled up, catching up with old pals, and making new memories with their current crew? And let's not forget about those viral moments and scandalous stories that keep us talking for weeks!
If you're anything like us and can't get enough of awards season, you're in luck. We've put together a list of upcoming TV and film awards just for you.
A Month-by-Month Rundown of Upcoming Award Shows and Related Events
Sunday, April 28
- 70th BAFTA TV Craft Awards
- Location: London
Monday, April 29
- 49th Chaplin Award Gala
- Location: New York
- Honoree: Jeff Bridges
Tuesday, April 30
- 77th Tony Awards Nomination announcement
- Location: New York
Monday, May 6
- Dramatists Guild Award
- Location: New York
Saturday, May 11
- 35th GLAAD Media Awards
- Location: New York
Sunday, May 12
- BAFTA TV Awards
- Location: London
Monday, May 13
- 6th Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nomination announcement
Tuesday, May 14
- 77th Cannes Film Festival begins
- Location: Cannes, France
Saturday, May 25
- 77th Cannes Film Festival ends with the awards ceremony
- Location: Cannes, France
Friday, May 31
- The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards eligibility period ends
Friday, June 7
- 51st Daytime Emmy Awards
- Location: Los Angeles.
Saturday, June 15
- 6th Critics Choice Real TV Awards
- Location: Los Angeles
Sunday, June 16
- 77th Tony Awards
- Location: New York
Wednesday, July 17
- 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Nomination announcement
Wednesday, August 28
- 81st Venice International Film Festival begins
- Location: Venice, Italy
Thursday, Sept 5
- Toronto Film Festival begins
- Location: Toronto
Saturday, September 7
- 81st Venice International Film Festival ends
- Location: Los Angeles
- 76th Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, Night One
Sunday, September 8
- 76th Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, Night Two
- Location: Los Angeles
Tuesday, September 10
- MTV VMAs
- Location: Long Island
Sunday, September 15
- 49th Toronto International Film Festival ends
- 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
- Location: Los Angeles
Monday, November 18
- 82nd Golden Globes Awards TV nominations voting begins
Monday, November 25
- Golden Globes Awards TV nominations voting ends
Tuesday, November 26
- 82nd Golden Globes Awards film nomination voting begins
Wednesday, December 4
- 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations voting ends
Monday, December 9
- 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement
- 97th Oscars preliminary voting begins
Friday, December 13
- 97th Oscars preliminary voting ends
- 82nd Golden Globe Awards final voting begins
Tuesday, December 17
- 97th Oscars shortlist announcement
Tuesday, December 31
- 97th Oscars eligibility period ends
Sunday, January 5
- 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony
- Location: Los Angeles
- Network: CBS
Wednesday, January 8
- 97th Oscars nominations voting begins
Sunday, January 12
- 97th Oscars nominations voting ends
Friday, January 17
- 97th Oscars nominations announcement
Monday, February 10
- 43rd Oscars Nominees Luncheon
- Location: Los Angeles
Tuesday, February 11
- 97th Oscars final voting begins
Sunday, February 16
- BAFTA Film Awards
Tuesday, February 18
- 97th Oscars Final voting ends
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Scientific and Technical Awards
- Location: Los Angeles
Sunday, February 23
- 31st SAG Awards
Sunday, March 2
- 97th Oscar Awards
- Location: Los Angeles
- Network: ABC