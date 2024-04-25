Your Ultimate Guide To 2024-25 Awards Season: Key Dates For Next Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, And More

Get ready to immerse yourself in all the excitement and glamour of the upcoming awards season in Hollywood with this comprehensive guide!

By Seema Sinha
Published on Apr 25, 2024
Getty Images
2024-25 Hollywood Awards Season (Getty Images)

It's been just a little over a month since we wrapped up the 2024 Hollywood award season, but can you believe we're already gearing up for 2025? I mean, who doesn't love seeing our favorite celebs all dolled up, catching up with old pals, and making new memories with their current crew? And let's not forget about those viral moments and scandalous stories that keep us talking for weeks!

If you're anything like us and can't get enough of awards season, you're in luck. We've put together a list of upcoming TV and film awards just for you.

A Month-by-Month Rundown of Upcoming Award Shows and Related Events

Sunday, April 28

  • 70th BAFTA TV Craft Awards
  • Location: London

Monday, April 29

  • 49th Chaplin Award Gala
  • Location: New York
  • Honoree: Jeff Bridges 

Tuesday, April 30 

  • 77th Tony Awards Nomination announcement
  • Location: New York

Monday, May 6

  • Dramatists Guild Award
  • Location: New York

Saturday, May 11

  • 35th GLAAD Media Awards 
  • Location: New York

Sunday, May 12

  • BAFTA TV Awards 
  • Location: London

Monday, May 13

  • 6th Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nomination announcement 

Tuesday, May 14

  • 77th Cannes Film Festival begins
  • Location: Cannes, France 

Saturday, May 25 

  • 77th Cannes Film Festival ends with the awards ceremony 
  • Location: Cannes, France

Friday, May 31

  • The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards eligibility period ends 

Friday, June 7

  • 51st Daytime Emmy Awards
  • Location: Los Angeles. 

Saturday, June 15

  • 6th Critics Choice Real TV Awards
  • Location: Los Angeles 

Sunday, June 16

  • 77th Tony Awards 
  • Location: New York

Wednesday, July 17

  • 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Nomination announcement 

Wednesday, August 28

  • 81st Venice International Film Festival begins
  • Location: Venice, Italy

Thursday, Sept 5

  • Toronto Film Festival begins
  • Location: Toronto 

Saturday, September 7

  • 81st Venice International Film Festival ends
  • Location: Los Angeles 
  • 76th Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, Night One

Sunday, September 8

  • 76th Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, Night Two
  • Location: Los Angeles 

Tuesday, September 10

  • MTV VMAs 
  • Location: Long Island

Sunday, September 15

  • 49th Toronto International Film Festival ends
  • 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 
  • Location: Los Angeles

Monday, November 18

  • 82nd Golden Globes Awards TV nominations voting begins 

Monday, November 25

  • Golden Globes Awards TV nominations voting ends

Tuesday, November 26 

  • 82nd Golden Globes Awards film nomination voting begins

Wednesday, December 4 

  • 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations voting ends

Monday, December 9

  • 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement 
  • 97th Oscars preliminary voting begins

Friday, December 13

  • 97th Oscars preliminary voting ends 
  • 82nd Golden Globe Awards final voting begins

Tuesday, December 17

  • 97th Oscars shortlist announcement 

Tuesday, December 31

  • 97th Oscars eligibility period ends

Sunday, January 5

  • 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony
  • Location: Los Angeles
  • Network: CBS

Wednesday, January 8

  • 97th Oscars nominations voting begins

Sunday, January 12

  • 97th Oscars nominations voting ends

Friday, January 17

  • 97th Oscars nominations announcement 

Monday, February 10

  • 43rd Oscars Nominees Luncheon
  • Location: Los Angeles

Tuesday, February 11

  • 97th Oscars final voting begins

Sunday, February 16

  • BAFTA Film Awards

Tuesday, February 18

  • 97th Oscars Final voting ends
  • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Scientific and Technical Awards
  • Location: Los Angeles

Sunday, February 23

  • 31st SAG Awards

Sunday, March 2

  • 97th Oscar Awards
  • Location: Los Angeles
  • Network: ABC
