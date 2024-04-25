Your Ultimate Guide To 2024-25 Awards Season: Key Dates For Next Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, And More

It's been just a little over a month since we wrapped up the 2024 Hollywood award season, but can you believe we're already gearing up for 2025? I mean, who doesn't love seeing our favorite celebs all dolled up, catching up with old pals, and making new memories with their current crew? And let's not forget about those viral moments and scandalous stories that keep us talking for weeks!

If you're anything like us and can't get enough of awards season, you're in luck. We've put together a list of upcoming TV and film awards just for you.

A Month-by-Month Rundown of Upcoming Award Shows and Related Events

Sunday, April 28

70th BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Location: London

Monday, April 29

49th Chaplin Award Gala

Location: New York

Honoree: Jeff Bridges

Tuesday, April 30

77th Tony Awards Nomination announcement

Location: New York

Monday, May 6

Dramatists Guild Award

Location: New York

Saturday, May 11

35th GLAAD Media Awards

Location: New York

Sunday, May 12

BAFTA TV Awards

Location: London

Monday, May 13

6th Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nomination announcement

Tuesday, May 14

77th Cannes Film Festival begins

Location: Cannes, France

Saturday, May 25

77th Cannes Film Festival ends with the awards ceremony

Location: Cannes, France

Friday, May 31

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards eligibility period ends

Friday, June 7

51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Location: Los Angeles.

Saturday, June 15

6th Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Location: Los Angeles

Sunday, June 16

77th Tony Awards

Location: New York

Wednesday, July 17

76th Primetime Emmy Awards Nomination announcement

Wednesday, August 28

81st Venice International Film Festival begins

Location: Venice, Italy

Thursday, Sept 5

Toronto Film Festival begins

Location: Toronto

Saturday, September 7

81st Venice International Film Festival ends

Location: Los Angeles

76th Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, Night One

Sunday, September 8

76th Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards, Night Two

Location: Los Angeles

Tuesday, September 10

MTV VMAs

Location: Long Island

Sunday, September 15

49th Toronto International Film Festival ends

76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Location: Los Angeles

Monday, November 18

82nd Golden Globes Awards TV nominations voting begins

Monday, November 25

Golden Globes Awards TV nominations voting ends

Tuesday, November 26

82nd Golden Globes Awards film nomination voting begins

Wednesday, December 4

82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations voting ends

Monday, December 9

82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement

97th Oscars preliminary voting begins

Friday, December 13

97th Oscars preliminary voting ends

82nd Golden Globe Awards final voting begins

Tuesday, December 17

97th Oscars shortlist announcement

Tuesday, December 31

97th Oscars eligibility period ends

Sunday, January 5

82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony

Location: Los Angeles

Network: CBS

Wednesday, January 8

97th Oscars nominations voting begins

Sunday, January 12

97th Oscars nominations voting ends

Friday, January 17

97th Oscars nominations announcement

Monday, February 10

43rd Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Location: Los Angeles

Tuesday, February 11

97th Oscars final voting begins

Sunday, February 16

BAFTA Film Awards

Tuesday, February 18

97th Oscars Final voting ends

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Scientific and Technical Awards

Location: Los Angeles

Sunday, February 23

31st SAG Awards

Sunday, March 2