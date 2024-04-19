Jenna Fisher Says She Shot For Mean Girls Despite Shoulder Injury; Calls It 'Wildest Experience'

Jenna Fischer is a dedicated actor! Not like we ever doubted the fact for even a second, but the actress this time around went ahead and did something so significant that it reaffirmed our opinions of her dedication to her craft. The Office alum revealed this week to People that she filmed most of 2024’s Mean Girls with a broken shoulder.

“I shot for one day on Mean Girls, and then I didn't have to shoot for a month,” Fisher, 50, told the aforementioned publication. “And in that one month, I went on a ski trip and I fell on a sidewalk and I broke my shoulder. So I had to shoot the rest of the movie with a very newly broken shoulder.”

In the said movie (musical), Fisher plays Ms. Heron, the mother of protagonist Cady Heron (Angourie Rice). Following her injury, the actress said the crew got creative in accommodating her injury. Here's how!

Jenna Fisher Leaves Sneaky Easter Eggs for Fans Eyeing Mean Girls (2024)

"If you notice in the movie, I am exclusively gesturing with my left arm," Fisher notes in the interview. "It was the wildest experience. So a big part of my role in Mean Girls was pretending I didn't have a broken shoulder."

Continuing, she added, "If you notice in the opening shot of the movie, I'm out in the middle of a field, and Cady is singing, and I have a crossbody bag on me. And I'm holding my crossbody bag." Explaining the backstory, Fisher shared that because she had to remove her arm sling, the bag served as a makeshift sling for her.

In other parts of the interview, the actress revealed that she is still on the road to recovery, receiving physical therapy for her injury. “I'm still rehabbing it. It's a complicated injury, as anyone who's injured their shoulder will tell you.”

Despite the challenges, Fisher labeled her Mean Girls experience as amazing.

Jenna Fisher reveals she was ‘rooting’ for Mean Girls’ success

“I was so excited about the reaction to that movie because people in the movie were so genuinely kind and wonderful and talented,” Fisher said. “That young cast was just outstanding and it was one of those things where, when you finish shooting it, you think to yourself, ‘Gosh, I hope this movie does well because this is a good group.’ You want the good guys to win, right? So I was really rooting for it.”

Besides Fisher, Reneé Rapp, Auli‘i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Jon Hamm, Christopher Briney, Busy Philipps, Avantika, and Babe Woods round up the Mean Girls cast. Lindsay Lohan, the OG 2004 movie star, made a cameo in the new film, and Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprised their roles of math teacher and principal of North Shore High School, respectively.

Mean Girls (2024) made its theatrical debut this January.

