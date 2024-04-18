Rapper GloRilla Gets Arrested For Suspected DUI; Refuses Breathalyzer Test And Is Released On Bond

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Rapper GloRilla was arrested on Tuesday, April 16, on suspicion of DUI in Georgia, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. Per the publication, GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and a separate traffic charge in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb half an hour outside Atlanta.

Rapper GloRilla arrested for suspected DUI

TMZ, citing the aforementioned acquired police reports, reported that the officer detected the scent of marijuana and alcohol coming from the car during a traffic stop around 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday. GloRilla acknowledged drinking earlier that evening; however, she insisted she was capable of driving and purportedly declined to take a breathalyzer test at the scene.

The Memphis rapper was taken to jail just after 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday and released on bonds hours later, per the publication.

GloRilla on the work front — The No More Love rapper is gearing up to hit the roads with Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla has not yet publicly addressed her arrest. The 24-year-old, however, shortly after her arrest, posted and deleted a photo of herself on her Instagram stories with a bottle of port wine on her head, accompanied by her song High AF.

On the work front, GloRilla will hit the road with Megan Thee Stallion on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, starting next month. GloRilla will accompany Thee Stallion for the U.S. leg of her tour, which is reported to last just over two months. To promote the tour, the duo released their collaboration, Wanna Be, on April 5th.

Elsewhere, Glo has also been in the headlines for her ongoing back and forth with City Girls rapper JT after name-dropping her in the lyrics of Ehhthang Ehhthang track Aite. She, however, brushed off the drama while speaking to Billboard at the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet just last week.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

