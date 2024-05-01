Why Was Rob Marciano Fired From ABC? Good Morning America Meteorologist Exits Show After 10 Years

Rob Marciano, a veteran ABC News weatherman, was fired on Tuesday, April 30, a year after temporarily getting pulled off the air for “anger management issues,” The New York Post reports, citing sources. Before his official departure, the meteorologist had been temporarily banned from GMA’s New York City studio, reportedly due to allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviors. He, however, continued to report the weather from outside locations, per Page Six.

Neither Marciano nor ABC have made any official comments on the matter yet.

Rob Marciano at ABC — Tracing his journey with the network amidst his departure

Marciano became ABC News’ senior meteorologist in July 2014 and has since been reporting the weather on Good Morning America. After appearing on GMA and World News Night for a decade, Marciano made headlines last year over complaints of alleged inappropriate behavior, following which the Cornell graduate was temporarily banned from the show Times Square Studio.

“He was found to have done something…that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return,” an insider told Page Six.

Marciano, 55, also reported the weather on ABC News’ digital and live streaming platforms, which shoots its content in another NY studio. As recently as Tuesday, the former weatherman had been sharing the company’s news content via his Instagram. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The news of the reporter’s firing comes two years after his ex-wife of 11 years filed for divorce. Back then, Marciano told People that the couple had been going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Exploring Rob Marciano's Personal Challenges Amid His Professional Setback

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Marciano told the aforestated publication back then. “I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is my kids.”

The former couple tied the knot in November 2010 and are parents to daughter Madelynn and son Mason, whom the two treated to a spring break trip to Disney in April.