Did Bridgerton Co-stars Rege-Jean Page And Jonathan Bailey Reunite At 2024 Pre-Oscars Party? Deets Inside

At a pre-Oscars party on Friday, Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey, 35, and Regé-Jean Page, 35, reunited having a good time together. They even posed for a happy picture. Jonathan Bailey, who will return to Netflix’s hit show in the upcoming third season as Anthony, the oldest Bridgerton alum, looked dashing in a black knit sweater, a white T-shirt underneath, and a watch. Rege Page, who left the show after his breakthrough performance as Simon Basset in season 1, looked uber cool in a dark blue jacket, a black shirt, and a silver chain.

Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page reunite

Several celebrities, including Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock, joined the two at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles for the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party. Bailey and Page have had successful recent award seasons despite not having any Oscar nominations this year. For his performance in Showtime’s Fellow Travellers, Bailey won the Best Supporting Actor In a Limited Series award in January at the Critics Choice Awards. Following Bridgerton’s 2020 television series premiere, Page won the NAACP Image Awards and was nominated for an Emmy as well.

Page has repeatedly said that he has no plans to return to the series, responding to speculation over the fate of his Bridgerton character. He previously stated, “I signed up to do a job, and I did the job, and then I did some other jobs,” he claimed he would be okay with the series changing his role. That is the narrative. I wish it had more glitz and glamour.”

Bridgerton’s third season on Netflix was revealed in December. The first four episodes of the season will debut on May 16. As their romance develops, the forthcoming season will track Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) beautiful journey.

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each of the siblings’ romantic stories,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes previously told Entertainment Tonight adding, “We’re not necessarily going in order, but we are going to see each of the siblings and their stories.”

Page’s sudden exit

Both actors have portrayed the principal men of the Regency-era series; in the first season, Page played the moody Duke of Hastings, the love interest of Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne Bridgerton. With their ferocious chemistry, Anthony Bridgerton, Kate Sharma, Bailey, and newcomer Simone Ashley disproved the notion held by many that Viscount Bridgerton could not fill the vacuum left by Simon Bassett. The statement “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires” had a more significant impact than “I burn for you.”

To the shock of executive producer Shonda Rhimes and much ire from the audience, Regé-Jean Page notably decided to leave the show after season one. In September 2021, the actor disclosed that he had also “respectfully exited” the cast’s WhatsApp group discussion. “The universe has expanded and I am not in it anymore," he told British GQ, adding that he didn’t want to put his co-stars in an unpleasant situation where they had to kick him out.”

Though the plot of Kanthony’s story will be secondary to the friends-to-lovers arc between Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughan’s Penelope Hetherington, Jonathan Bailey will remain on the show for season three, unlike Page assuming that Bridgeton’s transformation is genuine and that viewers are anticipating the resumption of the program.

