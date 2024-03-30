Did Invincible Recast Ezra Miller's D.A. Sinclair In Season 2 Amid Actor's Controversies? Here's What We Know

It wasn't just the great action and storyline of Invisible Season 2 that had the fans baffled. They happen to notice an unusual change, remembering the voice from Season 1. It was Ezra Miller’s D.A. Sinclair.

Here’s a report on what new approach Invincible took while airing its latest episode.

Ezra Miller's D.A. Sinclair recast

While watching Season 1 of the superhero series, fans were awestruck by the evil role of D.A. Sinclair. This mad scientist, who murders humans and turns them into a robot was voiced by Ezra Miller.

Although the villain was shown to be defeated in the previous season, he made his appearance back again in season 2.

He was shown to return in a nightmare sequence, in the latest episode named, "I'm Not Going Anywhere." However, it was something odd that the viewers noticed with the character, upon his return.

This time, instead of Miller, it was voiced by Eric Bauza. The voice actor has also portrayed his skills within the sketches of X-Men ‘97 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Although both Prime Video and the actor from Justice League’s representatives were contacted by Entertainment Weekly, a response in return is yet to come.

The series Invincible is based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name. The cast of the aforementioned series also includes other great names such as Steven Yeun Lauren Cohen and Michael Cudlitz.

Besides the above-stated amazing names, novel actors like Mark Hamill, JK Simmons, Jon Hamm, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen can also be seen voicing the characters in the action-packed series.

Ezra Miller’s controversies

The recent years were the most struggling ones for The Flash actor. The Fantastic Beasts actor who uses they/them pronouns was arrested for an alleged disorderly conduct and harassment.

They were also accused of assault, abuse, and grooming children, however, some charges against Ezra Miller were dropped through plea deals that the actor struck in multiple states.

Following all these incidences, in 2022, the Trainwreck actor issued an apology statement to EW that read, "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

Within their statement, the actor went on to say "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

They were almost about to lose the lead role in the DC superhero film The Flash, however, Andy Muschietti, the director of the movie cleared the air and revealed that there are no such plans, involving the recast of the actor.

