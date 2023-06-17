The Flash Day 2 India Box Office: Ezra Miller led superhero flick gets hit by Adipurush; Netts Rs 2.75 crores

The Flash led by Ezra Miller had collected around Rs 4 crores nett at the Indian box office on its first day. The film nosedived on the second day as it got itself a big rival in the form of Adipurush, which has opened to very solid numbers on its first day. With the second day estimated to be around Rs 2.75 crores, the 2 day total of The Flash in India stands at Rs 6.75 crores nett.



The Diminishing DC Comics Fanbase In India Is Appalling

There will be a slight redemption for The Flash over the weekend, with the target being to match the opening day numbers. If Saturday and Sunday perform on expected lines, the extended weekend of The Flash in India will be around Rs 14 - 15 crores nett. Of course these are below average numbers but one can't do much when it has a local biggie that is by far the most preferred movie choice over the weekend. DC films have been losing their market very quickly with the last Shazam film hardly crossing the Rs 10 crore India nett number. When the cinematic universe isn't performing, every film associated with it also doesn't do the numbers that it should. Marvel films have been facing a tough time in India as well but their fanbase is way bigger than the fanbase for DC films. Fast X continues to remain the top earning Hollywood film in India this year with nett collections well over Rs 100 crores.

The Flash's Opening Weekend Projections Are Around 140 Million Dollars Worldwide

The Flash is set to take a global opening in the vicinity of 140 million dollars with the international cume expected to be more than the domestic cume. The projections for the film so far are to end up doing around 350 - 400 million dollars in its full run, a number that is quite underwhelming.

The day wise nett India box office collections of The Flash are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 4 cr

Rs 4 cr Day 2: Rs 2.75 cr

Total = Rs 6.75 crores nett after 2 days in India.

Where To Watch The Flash

You can watch The Flash at a theatre near you.

