Box Office: The Flash emerges the 6th biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India; Netts Rs 4.15 crores on day 1

The Flash starring Ezra Miller had an ordinary first day in India as it collected around Rs 4.15 crores nett on its opening day in India. It was a Thursday release so it wasn't able to get the benefit of the current which films generally tend to get on Friday since it is preceded by a couple of holidays. While the film was fortunate to get no competition on its first day in India, it will be competing with a juggernaut like Adipurush from its second day. In all likelihood, there may be a drop in collections on day 2 and then the film will hope to match its opening day numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

The Flash's Opening In India Is Lower Than Expectations

The Flash's opening is lesser than Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse in India and that's slightly appalling since the Spider-Man film was animated and the animated format is not wholeheartedly supported by Indian moviegoers. It did seem like The Flash could register a greater opening than the web slinger based on the advances but that was not to be as the on-the-day movement was relatively slower. The opening of The Flash is greater than Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts but Transformers has never been that big a franchise in India and the numbers that it has gotten are higher than what the trade had expected from it. In the case of The Flash, it is the opposite as expectations pinned on The Flash were higher. Fast X retains its number one position while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4 take the second, third and fourth spot respectively when it comes to the nett opening of Hollywood films in India.

The Flash Has Taken A Soft Start And The Opening Weekend Seems To Be Sub-150 Million Dollars Worldwide

The Flash is projected to take an opening of less than 150 million dollars worldwide. Over 50 percent of its takings, that is around 75 million dollars are expected to come from outside of USA and Canada. The domestic competition for the film is fierce with a lot of competing releases fighting for screens and audiences. The Flash will be the biggest box office earner for the week but that was never that big a deal with Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and The Little Mermaid in their 2nd, 3rd and 4th week respectively. The four films alone may ensure a weekend of around or over 150 million dollars in the home market.

Following Are The Top Hollywood Film Openers Of 2023 In India (Nett)

Fast X : Rs 12.50 crores Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania : Rs 8.50 crores Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3 : Rs 6.75 crores John Wick: Chapter 4 : Rs 6.50 crores Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse : Rs 4.20 crores The Flash : Rs 4.15 crores Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts : Rs 4 crores

Advertisement

You can watch The Flash at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: The Flash Movie review: Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton in multiverse help DC redeem itself, ends on wild note