The Flash Movie review: Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton in multiverse help DC redeem itself, ends on wild note

The Flash, also known as Barry Allen, would do anything to bring back his mother. He uses his superpowers to go back in time and change the course of his story. Little did he know that every action has consequences that one needs to face. The Flash ends up in a world where his mom is alive but he meets his doppelganger. Together, they have to make difficult decisions that might alter the whole universe. In this process, they will come across many familiar faces. Will they pick the right side?

What's better than one Barry Allen? Two Barry Allens. Or maybe not? The Flash opens the portal to the multiverse in DC and it is trippy. Ezra Miller plays a double role in the movie and portrays it pretty well. The one in the present is mature and is trying his best to fix things whereas the one in the past is a quirky, immature 18-year-old with no idea of what is happening. It is fun to see The Flash with two completely different characteristics. From cleaning up after Batman (Ben Affleck) to saving babies falling off the building in slo-mo, Ezra was fun to watch.

Once the movie picks up the pace, we are introduced to our old Batman (Michael Keaton). He hasn't lost his charm in decades and this movie is proof. Along with him, we find Superman's cousin Kara aka Supergirl (Sasha Calle) who is powerful and angry. She aces her role but you are bound to miss Henry Cavill in this movie. General Zod (Michael Shannon) plays a small yet significant role as the villain in search of his fellow Kryptonian. The funny dialogues along with Ezra's quirkiness will keep you entertained.

The movie thrives in moving across timelines and unexpected cameos that will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. The ending is wild and chaotic which will surely make things difficult for the lead. The post-credit scene opens the gates to many possibilities and future installments.



DC has been struggling for a long time and with every new movie, one expects to be surprised. Despite good parts in the movie, The Flash struggles with fixing various elements towards the end. At one point, in the second half, things feel slow down and repetitive. Some storylines collide with the ongoing Marvel films and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, which makes some theories predictable even before it is shown.

Ezra Miller tops his role as The Flash. He is freakish, wild, and messy. He standout for his unique expression and dialogue delivery. The ongoing cases might push you not to watch it but I recommend you to give it a try. Michael Keaton shows everyone why he is the OG Batman. Throughout the movie, you feel his presence and how powerful he is. Sasha Calle debuted as Supergirl and I would like to see more of her in this role. She indeed has the potential to play the new Supergirl.

The movie is worth watching. It surely helps DC redeem itself and opens the gate to endless possibilities. It will make you emotional and laugh as well. Don't miss out on The Flash in theaters for it is visually pleasing.



