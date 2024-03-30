This article contains discussions of sensitive topics such as sexual harassment and related allegations.

Rebel Wilson has accused Sacha Baron Cohen of leaking footage from their 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby, which seemed to contradict her claims in her upcoming memoir. The actress has dropped some major relations in her new memoir Rebel Rising. Read to know more.

Rebel Wilson accused Sacha Cohen of leaking edited footage

In the recently published excerpt from her book, Rebel Rising, Wilson mentioned Cohen asking her to stick a finger up his butt for a scene which Wilson mentions that she denied. Still, the leaked video from Daily Mail suggests otherwise.

The leaked video showed Wilson and Cohen discussing the scene, with Wilson suggesting “I’ll do a slap [of your butt] and I’ll do a — going down the crack.” Cohen responded, "It’s almost as if you’re going to ram your fingers inside,” and Wilson was heard replying "Yeah," according to Decider.

The producers of The Brothers Grimsby allegedly told Daily Mail that Wilson seemed “fully engaged” and “confidently kissing,” filming the scene.

However, Wilson now claims the video was "edited" and didn't show her initial refusal. In her statement to Daily Mail, she said, “It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt.”

Advertisement

She further said to the outlet, “This could not have possibly been for the film as the director Louis Leterrier was not even present. "What this edited video shows is what I had to do in order to get out of the room", writes in Rebel Rising. She added, "Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me."

Wilson dedicated an entire chapter in her book to her experience working with Cohen. When promoting the memoir, the Hustle actress noted to Daily Mail that he was the reason she has “a ‘no assholes’ policy” with the people she works with.

Sacha Cohen's spokesperson denies the allegations

A spokesperson for Cohen denied Wilson's accusations in a statement to Decider. They stated, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Advertisement

The controversy arose when Wilson accused Cohen of sexually harassing her by asking her to perform a particular act for a scene, which she firmly refused. However, the leaked footage seemed to suggest otherwise, causing a stir in the media.

The information presented in this article is based on publicly available sources and statements made by the individuals involved.