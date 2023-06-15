Advance Booking Box Office: The Flash ready to take a good start in India; Targets a 5 crore opening

The DC superhero film, The Flash, has recorded decent advance booking in India as the film has sold approximately 50,000 tickets in the 3 national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – amount to a gross total of Rs 1.25 crore. The film has seen good sales in the IMAX version, whereas its so-so elsewhere, but given the brand of Flash in India, the start at box office will be good enough to give a platform to sail through.

The Flash targets Rs 5.00 crore opening in India

Given the advances, it seems that The Flash is headed for an opening in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore in India. The business over the weekend will be impacted due to the release of Adipurush on Friday, but the film will have enough screens and showcasing to hit the Rs 20 crore mark over the opening weekend. The international reports are encouraging as The Flash is essentially a family story set in the superhero backdrop, and if reception in India is like the West, it could record healthy trend at the box office in the long run.

If The Flash succeeds in India, it would be the fifth successful Hollywood film of the year in India after Antman, John Wick, Guardians of The Galaxy, Fast X and Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse. Talking of advances for the weekend, The Flash has sold approx. 36,000 tickets in the three national chains from Friday to Sunday.

The Flash to be impacted by Adipurush from Friday

Holistically, The Flash has sold 86,000 tickets in advance at the three chains for the extended opening weekend, which indicates some sort of hype in the superhero lovers of India, however, unfortunately, the sales are largely concentrated in the national chains. The film isn’t commanding much of interest outside of the metros, and the chances of flourishing there will subside even further from Friday due to the release of Adipurush. All eyes on the trend of The Flash now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

