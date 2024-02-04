Did Jamie Lee Curtis Struggle With Opioid Abuse? Find Out As Actress Celebrates 25 Years Of Sobriety

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

In a powerful Instagram post, Jamie Lee Curtis proudly shared a significant moment in her life, celebrating 25 years of sobriety. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her roles in iconic films like Halloween and Freaky Friday, posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding a silver ring engraved with her initials and the words Twenty-Five. Alongside the image, Curtis wrote a heartfelt caption, expressing gratitude for her journey of recovery.

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her 25 years of sobriety

Reflecting on the countless moments that contributed to her quarter-century milestone. Curtis didn't just mark the passage of time; she delved into the profound internal changes that accompanied her recovery in her recent Instagram post. Curtis acknowledged the shared struggles of others battling addiction, emphasizing the strength found in the community. Her message extended beyond personal triumph, reaching out to individuals struggling with a similar problem, assuring them that others care.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Schumer and other celebrities share posts for Hamas Attack; Details inside

She wrote, “25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution. For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours.”

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her opioid addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis's journey to 25 years of sobriety is not just a celebration but a testament to her resilience and honesty. In a 2019 interview with Variety , Curtis courageously opened up about her history of opioid abuse, revealing a pivotal moment that led her down a challenging path. She disclosed that her first encounter with painkillers occurred after routine plastic surgery to address puffiness around her eyes. The catalyst for Curtis's surgery was a cameraman's comment during a shoot.

She shared, “I had a routine plastic surgery because of a cameraman. I naturally had puffy eyes. If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven’t slept. I’ve just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, ‘I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.’ I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie, I went and had routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness. They gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn’t really painful.”

ALSO READ: Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, And Dave Bautista To Co-Star In Gia Coppola's Latest Project? Here's Everything We Know About The Last Showgirl

In the same interview, Curtis shared her experience with recovery meetings and the significant step of self-acknowledgement. For her, the admission of being an addict was a nuanced process, considering her controlled alcohol consumption. She emphasized the unique aspect of addiction as a self-diagnosed disease, highlighting the importance of personal acknowledgement.

“It is the only disease that is self-diagnosed. No one else can actually tell you you’re an alcoholic. They can tell you that you drink too much or in their opinion that you drink too much or that when you drink too much, it really makes them angry. But to call yourself an alcoholic or a drug addict is a badge of honor. It is a way of acknowledging something that is a profound statement and can be, for many people, life-changing. Because the secret, the shameful secret, is the reason why it is such a pervasive illness in our industry,” she stated, highlighting the power of self-acknowledgement.

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis's 25 years of sobriety stand as a testament to her strength, resilience, and commitment to personal growth. Her Instagram post not only commemorates a milestone but extends a hand of support to others navigating the challenging terrain of addiction. Curtis's journey, marked by both triumphs and struggles, serves as an inspiration for those facing similar battles.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Iconic Moments From Last Year's Oscars As 2024 Academy Nominees are Announced