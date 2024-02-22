Borderlands Trailer: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart And Jamie Lee Curtis Bring Famous Video Game To Big Screens

The Borderlands trailer reveals some action-packed sequences to look forward to. The movie stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are all set to bring the 2009 video game to life on the big screens. The adaptation, directed by Eli Roth, presents the characters with upbeat background music and humorous dialogues, as well as one-liners. As per the trailer, Blanchett’s character meets up with her gang members one at a time, and they all proceed on a mission to destroy the bad guys.

The poster for the film surely sets a Guardians of the Galaxy tone with the placement of the characters and the colors chosen. The trailer also gives a nostalgic trip to the audience, who were once fans of the game.

Introducing The Characters

Getting into the character description, Cate Blanchett will be seen in the role of Lilith, who is quick yet short-tempered. With a bob cut and a soldier outfit, Blanchett does pull off the look. Next in line is Kevin Hart. The comedian will immerse himself in a completely different role from what he is already known for. Hart’s character is that of Roland, a playable soldier, just like in most of the games. Jamie Lee Curtis will play the scientist, Dr. Tannis. The character has been constant in all three series of games; hence, it will be interesting to watch what Curtis brings to the table with his role. The other characters add up to a robot named Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu as an enforcer.

Who Is Borderlands’s] Director Eli Roth?

Eli Roth is an American director who has tried his hands on horror films. Roth started his career by co-writing films, one of which was Cabin Fever. The director wrote the script along with his roommate in 1995, which went on to be released as a big-budget film in 2002 after the film was sold to Lionsgate and presented at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie was the perfect start to Roth’s career, as he went on to make movies like Hostel, Green Inferno, and Death Wish, among others. Eli has also acted in Inglorious Basterds, for which he was honored with a SAG Award. Roth’s Borderlands is all set to release on August 9th in cinemas.

