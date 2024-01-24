10 Most Iconic Moments From Last Year's Oscars As 2024 Academy Nominees are Announced

The 2023 Oscars were a tapestry of emotions, showcasing historic triumphs and quirky incidents. From Michelle Yeoh's groundbreaking win to Jimmy Kimmel's unexpected humor about the slap controversy, the ceremony gave a lot of iconic moments. As the 2024 Academy Nominees are announced, let's take a look at the 10 most memorable instances from last year's Oscars.

Most Historic Victory: Michelle Yeoh breaks barriers

In a landmark win, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian actress to clinch the Best Actress award. Her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" resonated not only as a personal achievement but also as a significant breakthrough for Asian artists.

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about the slap

Despite explicit directives to avoid any mention of the previous year's on-stage incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, host Jimmy Kimmel took an unexpected turn. His humorous approach to the Slap controversy injected a dose of humor, offering a surprising twist to the evening.

Most heartfelt acceptance: Ke Huy Quan

During the award ceremony, Ke Huy Quan delivered an emotional acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor award. He took the audience on a poignant journey through his career, starting from his childhood success to a two-decade hiatus. His role in the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" marked his triumphant return to the big screen, and the audience resonated with his performance on a deeply emotional level.

Biggest feel-good win: Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis's win for Best Supporting Actress, following Ke Huy Quan's success, not only celebrated her enduring career but also marked a symbolic moment of joy and nostalgia, kickstarting the ceremony on a positive note.

Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor

Brendan Fraser's acceptance speech for Best Actor in "The Whale" was not only a heartfelt tribute to his win but also a metaphorical journey through the depths of emotion. His clever use of nautical references added a unique and whimsical layer to the moment.

Best Speech by a Director not up for Best Director: Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley seized her moment during the acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay. Addressing the absence of female directors in the nominations, she cleverly intertwined the title of her film, "Women Talking," with a nod to the challenges faced by women in the industry.

Best Pop Superstar Performance, Tie: Rihanna and Lady Gaga

Rihanna and Lady Gaga captivated the audience with distinct performances. Lady Gaga's stripped-down rendition of "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" brought unexpected gravitas, while Rihanna's homage to Chadwick Boseman in "Lift Me Up" showcased both vocal prowess and stunning stage design.

Smartest Fashion Choice: Recycled Couture

A notable trend on the Oscar champagne carpet was actors donning recycled looks, emphasizing sustainability and a purpose beyond the transient glamour of fashion. Winnie Harlow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Cate Blanchett, among others, showcased the elegance of vintage fashion.

The Little Mermaid trailer

Incorporating "The Little Mermaid" trailer into the ceremony raised eyebrows. While anticipation for the trailer was high, integrating it into the live broadcast was viewed by some as a questionable use of the Oscars' running time, diverting attention from the core awards. Nonetheless, it was iconic.

Best Musical Number With Dancing: ‘Naatu Naatu’

Deepika Padukone's question about "Naatu Naatu" paved the way for a showstopping performance from the Indian action spectacular. The syncopated tune, recreated on the Dolby Theater stage, would later win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The 2023 Oscars were a dazzling display of cinematic brilliance, with each moment leaving a distinct impression on the audience. From groundbreaking victories and unexpected humor to fashion choices and production elements that sparked conversations, the ceremony offered a rich tapestry of experiences. As we eagerly await the 2024 Academy Awards, these moments from the previous year continue to linger in our memories, shaping the narrative of one of the most memorable Oscar ceremonies in recent history.

