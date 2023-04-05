Who is Ruby Guest? 5 things to know about Jamie Lee Curtis's daughter

Ruby Guest is the actress Jamie Lee Curtis’s Daughter. Here are 5 things you might not have known about them.

Jamie Lee Curtis adopted Ruby Guest

After marrying Christopher in 1984, Jamie Lee Curtis faced infertility problems. "Adoption was the only way for us to have a family. . . . It becomes a viable option for you. If you want to be a family, that's how you're going to be it," Jamie said in an interview. They adopted their first daughter Annie in 1986, and Ruby Guest was adopted in 1996.

Ruby Guest is married to Kynthia

Ruby married their fiancée Kynthia on May 29, 2022. The wedding was World of Warcraft-themed, and it took place in the family's backyard. All the guests dressed up as characters from World of Warcraft. Jamie Lee dressed up as Jaina Proudmoore, an admiral in the game, and proudly posted a picture with the couple on her Instagram. In an interview, Jamie said that it was really exciting and said that she was happy both her children were getting married in the family backyard.

Ruby Guest identifies as transgender

Ruby Guest came out when they were 27. In an interview, Ruby Guest said they "weren't worried" when she came out to their parents. "It was scary just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby added, “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Murray & Tyler Perry pay heartfelt tributes to late Hollywood legends

Jamie Lee is extremely supportive of Ruby Guest

The actress posted a picture with her daughter on Trans visibility Day with the caption, "Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgment." She added, "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas." Jamie mentioned how she was still learning new terminologies and trying to be mindful. She also admitted that she isn’t perfect by saying, "You still mess up. I’ve messed up twice today. We’re human," she said. "But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me, and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it."

Ruby Guest and their struggles

Ruby Guest, who was born as a male in 1996 transitioned in 2021 from a male to a female. Jamie Lee speaks of the transition while saying, "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." Jamie Lee opened up in an interview about her daughter, “There are real threats. I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her and people like her.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis on her 'full circle' return as Laurie Strode in the franchise