Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, And Dave Bautista To Co-Star In Gia Coppola's Latest Project? Here's Everything We Know About The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd are joining together for a new movie by director Gia Coppola. The Last Showgirl stars a star-studded cast which is directed by Kate Gersten and produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey. The film follows a seasoned showgirl in her fifties who struggles with her future and her relationship with her daughter after her show abruptly closes after 30 years.

Gia Coppola talks about her upcoming movie, The Last Showgirl

In an interview with Deadline, Gia Coppola opened up on her new upcoming movie, The Last Showgirl. “I’ve always wanted to make a movie in Vegas,” Coppola said. “I’m so proud of our cast and crew, especially Pamela. I can’t wait to share her daring and heartfelt performance!”

The film recently wrapped production, but a release date has yet to be announced. On Thursday, Coppola shared an Instagram post confirming the movie had finished filming. She included a photo of a clapperboard covered in the cast and crew’s signatures.

“That’s a wrap! #TheLastShowgirl,” wrote Coppola.

Robert Schwartzman who produced the film also shared his thoughts. “Dream project, dream cast,” Schwartzman shared with Deadline. “We couldn’t be more honored and appreciative of the chance to tell an authentic Las Vegas story that pays homage to the iconic Showgirl, told through Gia’s unique sense of style and visual storytelling.”

Who are the Stars of The Last Showgirl?

The Last Showgirl stars Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd. The movie's script was written by Kate Gersten and produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey.

Pamela Anderson gained fame as a Playboy model, and later as an actor on Home Improvement and Baywatch; however, her acting career stalled with 1996's Barb Wire. The Last Showgirl will be her first lead role since 2008's Blonde and Blonder, which paired her with Denise Richards. The scion of Hollywood royalty, Jamie Lee Curtis began her career as a horror movie "scream queen" in movies like Halloween before attaining mainstream success. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Dave Bautista was a star wrestler for the WWE before turning to acting, with notable roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and Glass Onion. He can next be seen in this spring's hotly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. Brenda Song made her name on Disney's The Suite Life of Zach and Cody and has recently starred in Pure Genius, Dollface, and Blue Eye Samurai.

The daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd is best known for her roles in Scream Queens and American Horror Story. After breaking out as Don Draper's daughter on Mad Men, Kiernan Shipka played the title role on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; she will star in Red One and Twisters this year.

The Last Showgirl has completed production in Las Vegas and a release date has yet to be announced.

